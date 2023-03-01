Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9: Yosano's backstory involving Mori and Fukuzawa gets revealed

With the release of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9, fans of the series finally got to witness Yosano Akiko's backstory as her connection to Mori was revealed. While she was previously only referred to as the "angel of death," the same gets described in this episode.

The previous episode saw the Agency learning of the deal Fukuzawa made with Port Mafia. In exchange for Port Mafia's help, one Agency member could switch sides. While Fukuzawa denied Yosano the option to switch places, Mori deceived her by telling her that Fukuzawa was fine with it.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9: Mori's subjugation of Yosano is revealed

Yosano and the soldier as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9, titled To Dream of a Butterfly, opened with Tanizaki and Kenji asking Yosano about her connection to Mori, as it was quite evident that she did not want to work with him again. Yosano, not wanting to worry her friends, revealed her relationship with Mori and Fukuzawa.

While Ogai Mori and Yukichi Fukuzawa were previously partners in the Tripartite project, they split due to an incident. Ten years ago, when the Everdark Isle appeared out of nowhere in the Pacific Ocean, a war broke out in it, following which Mori recruited Yosano to the army due to her ability to heal people.

The soldier as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9 (Image via BONES)

After she healed the army men, she met a soldier who was reading a poetry anthology. As a token of appreciation for having healed him, the soldier presented her with a butterfly ornament using his ability. She cherished this ornament, as she was called "Miss Angel" while receiving it.

As the war continued, soldiers were injured repeatedly after being healed by Yosano. While Yosano started to hate her ability, the soldier told her how thankful he was of her, as he could see his family again. Unfortunately, the war did not go their way as the repeated injuries caused Yosano to finally want to stop treating her patients.

Yosano as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9 (Image via BONES)

While Yosano tried to put an end to the painful cycle, Mori (Port Mafia leader) forced her to heal the troops, as he needed to show government officials that ability users were the next big thing in the war. However, as the cycle continued, one soldier attempted to take Yosano's life. While she did survive, moments later, she found that the soldier had committed suicide.

Yosano wasn't able to control her emotions and tried to sink their cavalry. She was later held at an institute, following which Mori arrived to get her assistance, three years after the war ended. Nevertheless, Fukuzawa tried to prevent it, and thus stopped his partnership with Mori.

Mori as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9 (Image via BONES)

Later, Ranpo was seen taking Yosano to safety when she asked Ranpo to take her back as she was too dangerous. However, Ranpo convinced her that she did not need to hide due to her ability as she could choose not to use it. He then invited her to join the Armed Detective Agency as she was a kind person who did not want people to suffer.

In the present, Yosano, Kenji, and Tanizaki went to the meeting point for the deal with Francis.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9

Ranpo as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 9 saw Yosano reveal her backstory. With this, fans finally know why the Bloodhounds referred to her as the "Angel of Death."

Nevertheless, it is yet to be seen if Francis has laid a trap for the agency or if he is really trying to rescue them upon Atsushi's request.

