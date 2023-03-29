Following the season finale of the fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs, studio BONES confirmed Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 to be in production. The anime released a key visual, alongside a teaser PV, confirming that the new installment is set to premiere in July 2023.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 featured four arcs from the light novel and the manga, namely the Untold Origins arc, the Perfect Crime arc, the Hunting Dogs arc, and the Sky Casino arc. Following that, the anime is soon set to premiere the next arc during the Summer 2023 anime season.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 set to premiere in July 2023

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【BREAKING】 Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 has been announced for July 2023. 【BREAKING】 Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 has been announced for July 2023. https://t.co/tBxwUszKLY

As per the announcement made by studio BONES, Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is set to premiere in July 2023. The announcement was made after the premiere of the fourth season's final episode, which saw the end of the Sky Casino arc.

The fifth season is set to premiere just three months after the fourth season finished airing, meaning that the studio had planned the new installment a long time ago. Thus, the animation studio might be planning to finish adapting the available arcs of the series to allow them to focus on other series in the near future.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5?

As is evident from the teaser PV released by KADOKAWA, Studio BONES seems to have worked on the upcoming season well ahead of time. Thus, fans need not worry over how soon the next season is set to premiere.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will adapt the Kamui Revelation arc as Kamui is revealed to be the leader of the Five Deadly Omens. The teaser also reveals Ranpo Edogawa being deadset on seeking help from the Bloodhounds leader Ochi Fukuchi to help the Armed Detective Agency clear their name as terrorists.

Ochi Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 teaser PV (Image via BONES)

The entire matter seems to have blown way out of proportion, as Ochi Fukuchi is seen speaking at a summit at the United Nations. As mentioned by Teruko in the season finale, the entire world may want to get involved in the matter.

Fortunately, the teaser did not just bring bad news for the fans, as it confirmed that Doppo Kunikida was alive. Fans were previously left worried after he was caught in a self-detonated blast.

Akutagawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs fifth season's teaser PV (Image via BONES)

Additionally, fans can expect Akutagawa to work with Atsushi to clear the Armed Detective Agency's name as terrorists. He could do so after receiving an order for the same from Port Mafia leader Ogai Mori.

Poll : 0 votes