One Piece Live-Action to receive Japanese dub from original Anime cast

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Anime Expo, Netflix confirmed that the original voice cast members from the One Piece anime are set to reprise their roles in the Japanese dub version of the Hollywood live-action series. In addition, Inaki Godoy and Taz Skylar are also set to voice their roles for the Spanish dub.

One Piece live-action series by Netflix is set to adapt the East Blue Saga from the original manga series. The entire saga is set to be adapted into eight episodes, all of which will be released on August 31 on Netflix. With the trailer for the series already out, fans are hoping for the series to be released soon.

One Piece live-action sees the Japanese VAs for the anime reprise their roles in the dub

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix Amazing news direct from Anime Expo! The original anime Straw Hats are returning to dub their legendary characters in live-action. Which version are you watching first? #OnePieceNetflix Amazing news direct from Anime Expo! The original anime Straw Hats are returning to dub their legendary characters in live-action. Which version are you watching first? #OnePieceNetflix https://t.co/U5PEk4DA5v

On Saturday, Netflix had a panel at Anime Expo, in which they left fans with an amazing announcement. The original Japanese voice actors of the Straw Hat Pirates, i.e., Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), and Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji) from the One Piece anime are set to reprise their roles in the Japanese dub of the Hollywood live-action series.

As part of the announcement, Netflix released a video where Inaki Godoy, Luffy's live-action actor, got to meet the character's Japanese voice actress Mayumi Tanaka.

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix “I leave this hat with you. Bring it to me someday once you’ve become a great pirate.” “I leave this hat with you. Bring it to me someday once you’ve become a great pirate.” 😭😭😭 https://t.co/VFrv4zZPqx

Additionally, the live-action actors of Monkey D. Luffy - Inaki Godoy and Sanji - Taz Skylar will also be dubbing their respective characters for the Spanish dub version.

How fans reacted to the original anime cast's return

One Piece fans were hyped by the latest announcement from Anime Expo. There were several fans of the series, who were hating on the live-action series when its trailer was released. However, following the announcement that the anime cast was set to return for the Japanese dub, fans could not stop themselves from getting on the hype train.

Rickman @extremerickman @onepiecenetflix Ok getting the original VA for Japanese dubs is tight @onepiecenetflix Ok getting the original VA for Japanese dubs is tight

Many anime fans were so thrilled that they were ready to watch the live-action series in all three versions announced till now, i.e., English, Japanese, and Spanish. That said, there were several One Piece fans who began to wonder whether only watching the Japanese dub would suffice.

Considering that most anime fans prefer Japanese voice acting, upon learning that such a version was available for the live-action series as well, they were tempted to watch the Netflix series only in Japanese.

DeAnn @roses_and_ink @onepiecenetflix They’re trying to start a riot with that question 🤣 @onepiecenetflix They’re trying to start a riot with that question 🤣

However, it seems like the executives at Netflix are too aware of such fans. Thus, they decided to have Luffy actor Inaki Godoy ask fans whether they prefer the dubs or subs. They knew that the question would start a conversation and increase the hype surrounding the live-action series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes