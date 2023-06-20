Netflix's One Piece Live Action episode details leak ahead of release

Following the release of Netflix's One Piece Live Action series trailer, fans have been left with mixed feelings about the upcoming show. Several fans already want to boycott the movie as they felt that Netflix had butchered the series. That said, several fans still want to watch the series when it comes out on Netflix on August 31, 2023.

With Netflix's One Piece Live Action series set to release in just a little over two months, many fans have been looking forward to its release. However, months before its premiere in August, the episode titles for the same have been leaked online.

One Piece Live-Action series' episode titles surface online

As per a One Piece fan account on Twitter @OP_Netflix_Fan, the titles for the One Piece Live-Action series have been registered with the Writers Guild of America. As per the leak, the show is set to have eight episodes, which will sum up the East Blue Saga of the original manga series.

The titles of the eight episodes are as follows:

Romance Dawn

The Man In The Straw Hat

Tell No Tales

The Pirates Are Coming

Eat At Baratie!

The Chef And The Chore Boy

The Girl With The Sawfish Tattoo

Worst In The East

However, it has also been mentioned that the episodes aren't necessarily listed as per their order. This means that there could be some shuffling of the episode order when the series eventually releases in August 2023. However, when one looks at the episode titles, there seems to be a strong possibility that the order will remain the same.

What to expect from One Piece Live-Action series episodes?

As previously announced by Netflix, the One Piece Live-Action series is set to adapt the series' first saga, the East Blue Saga. The entire saga is 100 manga chapters long, entails 12 volumes from the manga, and is about 61 episodes long in the anime adaptation. Thus, fans are convinced that the series is set to be paced ridiculously fast as compared to the manga or the anime.

The East Blue saga contains six separate story arcs, and as evident from the episode titles, it seems like the eight episodes will try to adapt the entirety of the saga. This means that several episodes of the Live-Action series can be expected to cover an entire arc.

As evident from the episode name Romance Dawn, it is pretty much confirmed that Monkey D. Luffy is set to begin his journey as a pirate and meet Roronoa Zoro in the first episode.

The next few episodes could entail the Orange Town arc and the Syrup Village arc. These will help introduce new characters into Luffy's crew - Nami and Usopp.

Then, the episodes titled Eat At Baratie! and The Chef And The Chore Boy could adapt the Baratie arc. In this arc, Luffy will meet Chef Sanji and ask him to join his crew as their chef. Elsewhere, Nami will leave the Straw Hats with the Going Merry ship.

Lastly, the final two episodes - The Girl With The Sawfish Tattoo and Worst In The East could adapt the Arlong Park arc and Loguetown Arc. Thus, the final two episodes could focus a lot on Nami and help finish the East Blue saga.

As mentioned earlier, Netflix's One Piece Live Action series is set to release on the streaming platform on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

