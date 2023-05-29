One Piece live action Going Merry disappoints everyone

Fans have been waiting for Netflix to announce the release date for the One Piece live action series. While the streaming company is yet to announce it, they did release a new key visual for the series. The new key visual featured the Straw Hats Pirates' first ship "Going Merry." However, not everyone was amused by the ship's live action design.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who unintentionally ate a devil fruit. He aspires to become the Pirate King and find the deceased pirate God D. Roger's treasure "One Piece." Thus, he set off on a journey in the East Blue Sea with his pirate crew "The Straw Hat Pirates."

One Piece fans disapprove the live action Going Merry design

🌺Jami ᵘʷᵘ✨🌸ジャミ @JamiUwUs @animetv_jp I’m confused if it’s the photo editing but the ship looks very asymmetrical @animetv_jp I’m confused if it’s the photo editing but the ship looks very asymmetrical 😅

Instantly after the new One Piece key visual was released by Netflix, fans could not stop themselves from pointing out the mistakes in Going Merry's design.

Firstly, in an attempt to make the design look more realistic, the show's creators made several changes to its details. Instead of the plain white wood that covers the ship in the anime, the live action features planks that have ridges in them. Moreover, one fan pointed out how the ship looked asymmetrical in the key visual.

The Alchemist @oxxysolos @Geo_AW This about to be the greatest Live action adaptation of all time @Geo_AW This about to be the greatest Live action adaptation of all time 🐐

an4m_97 @PeeaaaK @Geo_AW You do know Irl pirate ships won't have a cartoony smiling sheep as their figurehead? The live action version looks perfect. @Geo_AW You do know Irl pirate ships won't have a cartoony smiling sheep as their figurehead? The live action version looks perfect.

Nevertheless, there were some fans that did try to defend the series. As per them, the live action design was much better considering that it had a much more realistic look for a pirate ship. Meanwhile, others started claiming that One Piece live action series was set to be the best live action adaptation of an anime series.

KingPrince757 @KiingPrince757 @Geo_AW Live action stans when you say you don’t like the smallest detail about the show that isn’t even out yet @Geo_AW Live action stans when you say you don’t like the smallest detail about the show that isn’t even out yet https://t.co/npSwZUkrWS

Zuttomayo @Zuttomayonise @Geo_AW This live action series gonna flop so bad. @Geo_AW This live action series gonna flop so bad.

Yungfloppydisk @TrashBoat2276 @Geo_AW I feel like the merry itself didn't have to be realistic @Geo_AW I feel like the merry itself didn't have to be realistic 😭

However, others quickly tried to shut down their claims. Considering the number of failed live action adaptations of anime and games, it seemed very careless to claim that One Piece's live action series was going to be great. Thus, even die-hard fans of the franchise were staying wary of a possible failure.

Additionally, many fans also mentioned how Going Merry did not need to look realistic. The ship's design in the anime was quite goofy, so putting a serious spin on it seemed odd to fans.

UnknownElement @SwornSwordsmanS



The ship on the right is screaming for death. @Geo_AW The ship on the left is vibing.The ship on the right is screaming for death. @Geo_AW The ship on the left is vibing.The ship on the right is screaming for death.

Matt @MachuZiP @Geo_AW I just wished it looked a little more stylised, a realistic looking boatthropomorphic goat is just scary @Geo_AW I just wished it looked a little more stylised, a realistic looking boatthropomorphic goat is just scary

Something that really stood out in the new design for Going Merry was the goat figurehead. In the anime, the goat looked really cute with a smile. However, the live action series' creators decided to take a different direction.

Considering that a real goat would not smile, the creators added a figurehead that had a goat with its mouth open. Fans were puzzled as to why the show's creators took such a decision.

RangerDanger @JonRange75 @Geo_AW Seeing it with its mouth open I just keep imagining as a screaming goat. @Geo_AW Seeing it with its mouth open I just keep imagining as a screaming goat. https://t.co/ApNjxTSoPW

Simon @SimonBSFCS @Geo_AW to me just closing the mouth and coloring the eyes and horns would make it a lot better (not the best edit but you get what i mean) @Geo_AW to me just closing the mouth and coloring the eyes and horns would make it a lot better (not the best edit but you get what i mean) https://t.co/bld8EYrnG4

The new figurehead not only has the goat's mouth wide open but it also has a tongue. Altogether, the design was horrific for fans. The goat from the original design looked calm and happy, while the live action design makes the goat look like it is screaming for help.

Thus, fans could not understand why the design needed to be changed. Fans disapproved of the design to the point that one fan even edited the face and made it look much similar to the anime's design. With that, fans hoped that the executives from Netflix would soon take notice of the fans' disapproval and make appropriate changes to the design before the show gets released.

