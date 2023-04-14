One Piece fans slander Naruto for losing popularity poll despite being the show's protagonist

Following the announcement of the Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll, One Piece fans decided to have their say about the results as the two fandoms from the Big Three anime collided on Twitter, putting out some bizarre and meaningful takes from the situation.

Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll was a special poll conducted on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the anime. The winner of the poll was set to get a short manga created about them by Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto, and as fans might already know, the poll was won by the Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze.

One Piece and Naruto fans have a Twitter war over the popularity poll result

One Piece fans slander Naruto over him being ranked sixth in the popularity poll

Geo @Geo_AW Naruto being the main character and not being able to hit even top 5 for a popularity poll on his OWN SERIES says a lot about how special Luffy is Naruto being the main character and not being able to hit even top 5 for a popularity poll on his OWN SERIES says a lot about how special Luffy is https://t.co/oGcwjysLF7

Following the announcement of the Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll, a One Piece fan on Twitter, @Geo_AW, tried to mock Naruto Uzumaki for being unable to be ranked in the top five positions in his own franchise's popularity poll.

As per him, even though the winning character was set to receive a short manga on them, the series' protagonist should always be on top. In addition, @Geo_AW stated that if One Piece was to have a similar character popularity poll with the winner receiving a short spinoff manga based on them, Luffy would still win the poll.

Geo @Geo_AW If One Piece fans had to vote on what character from OP they think should get their own manga im pretty sure Luffy would win despite already being the main character because he’s just HIM twitter.com/i/web/status/1… If One Piece fans had to vote on what character from OP they think should get their own manga im pretty sure Luffy would win despite already being the main character because he’s just HIM twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3bfAg3qhbq

☹️ @eatwashpowder @Geo_AW Spittin Naruto will always be a mid MC,hard for some to stomach that though @Geo_AW Spittin Naruto will always be a mid MC,hard for some to stomach that though

Thus, the OP fan tried to slander Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto for creating a protagonist who, as per him, even the fans did not consider the best.

Naruto fans respond to One Piece fans' take

Smooth 🎮🎙 @WhatsUpSmooth @Geo_AW How does that even make sense? How does a main character get a spinoff series? @Geo_AW How does that even make sense? How does a main character get a spinoff series?

shewz👟 @shewzzz the whole point was to vote for a mini manga of one of the less represented characters @Geo_AW Well… why would people want another Naruto mangathe whole point was to vote for a mini manga of one of the less represented characters @Geo_AW Well… why would people want another Naruto manga 😂 the whole point was to vote for a mini manga of one of the less represented characters

Naruto fans immediately headed over to Twitter to respond, stating that the whole point of the poll was that the winning character would receive a short manga created on them. Given that Naruto itself has over 700 chapters, fans stated that it wouldn't make sense for the character to receive another manga when there are more compelling characters to learn more about.

Ozzy @hypareyli2 @Geo_AW @OnePieceDefend Or maybe Naruto fans aren’t stupid and actually voted for characters that we need to know more off @Geo_AW @OnePieceDefend Or maybe Naruto fans aren’t stupid and actually voted for characters that we need to know more off

ARROW @Arrow_202 @Geo_AW Makes sense that you would want a spin off manga for Luffy since the main one is trash @Geo_AW Makes sense that you would want a spin off manga for Luffy since the main one is trash

Many then slandered Luffy as they stated how it would make sense for One Piece fans to vote for Luffy if a similar poll was announced for the franchise, given that the original series itself is bad. Also, if Luffy does win any such similar poll, that just shows how Oda cannot create compelling side characters, leading to people voting for the series lead.

Caliburn @PhantomCaliburn @Geo_AW There goes Geo embarrassing the OP fandom once more @Geo_AW There goes Geo embarrassing the OP fandom once more

Even One Piece fans were embarrassed by @Geo_AW's tweets as they got on his case as well. They knew that if a similar popularity poll was announced for the franchise, Luffy might not even feature in the top 10 due to the numerous side characters that feature in the manga, including the likes of Shanks, Trafalgar D. Water Law, Monkey D. Garp, Sabo, Portgas D. Ace, Monkey D. Dragon, and Gol D. Roger.

Even OP fans were convinced that the Twitter user did not understand the whole point of the Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll and was spouting nonsense to receive some attention online. This was evident from the fact that the Twitter user had previously posted a tweet showing four characters that deserve a spinoff manga, which did not include Luffy.

