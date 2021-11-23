One Piece filler episodes: Full list of every episode you can skip

One Piece is one of the most popular manga and anime series that had its first chapter released way back in 1997. One piece's anime and manga are still going strong, and fans recently celebrated the airing of episode 1000.

Since the show is continuing, it will have over 1000 episodes and not every episode is canon in One Piece. For people looking to skip filler, here's the watch order and filler episodes that can be skipped in One Piece.

One Piece filler arcs detailed

One Piece is one of the most successful and popular anime shows of all time, and it has about 15 filler arcs. While it is advisable to watch the entire show including the fillers, some might not have the patience to sit through the episodes which don’t affect the plot. The arcs mentioned below are filler, and viewers can skip them if they feel like it.

Episodes 56-61: Warship Island arc

Episodes 131-135: Post Alabasta arc

Episodes 136-138: Goat Island arc

Episodes 139-143: Ruluka Island arc

Episodes 196-206: G8 arc

Episodes 220-224: Ocean’s Dream arc

Episodes 225 and 226: Foxy’s return arc

Episodes 326-335: Ice Hunter arc

Episodes 382-384: Spa Island arc

Episodes 426-429: Little East Blue arc

Episodes 575-578: Z’s Ambition arc

Episodes 626-628: Caesar’s Retrieval arc

Episodes 747-750: Silver Mine arc

Episodes 780-782: Marine Rookie arc

Episodes 895-896: Cidre Guild arc

These arcs mentioned above are all filler. One interesting fact about One Piece is that only 10 percent of the show is filler. Which means someone who is new to the anime will still have to watch over 900 episodes to catch up with the weekly release.

One Piece synopsis

In One Piece, Gol D. Roger was known as the Pirate King who had sailed the “Grand Line”. When he was captured by the World Government, he revealed certain details that gave rise to the Golden Age of Pirates. He said that “One Piece” is the world’s greatest treasure and it embodies everything that the world has to offer. Anyone who would end up getting their hands on One Piece would have all the riches in the world and would enjoy a level of freedom that no one else can.

Monkey D. Luffy is a teenager who wants to get his hands on this treasure simply because it would be the most exciting adventure he could have. In an attempt to follow the footsteps of his hero, Luffy gathers a crew and sets sail into the Grand Line, hoping he can find the most coveted treasure the world has to offer the One Piece.

Edited by Danyal Arabi