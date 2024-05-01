One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers: Joy Boy's powers confirmed as Mother Flame is revealed

One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers were expected to resolve some of the currently ongoing plotlines in the Egghead arc, such as the arrival of Zoro and Jinbe to Nami’s group in the Labo-Phase. However, the leaks first made available on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 claimed that the issue would focus on Dr. Vegapunk and his message almost entirely.

In fact, there is a noticeable absence of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates in the currently available One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers, which has some fans concerned. However, this is more than likely due to leakers prioritizing the lore reveals in Chapter 1114 with the first round of spoilers, rather than adding in more mundane and “unnecessary” details about the Straw Hats.

One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers seemingly confirm that Luffy and the original Joy Boy shared a Devil Fruit

One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is allegedly “Icarus Wings.” This is most likely a reference to Dr. Vegapunk “flying too close to the sun” with respect to his Void Century research considering what his current status is. Likewise, these initial spoilers for the upcoming release focus solely on Dr. Vegapunk’s message.

The initial spoilers begin by seeing Dr. Vegapunk start to discuss the Void Century in his message. However, he admits that he doesn’t know too much, suggesting that fans won’t get any significant information on the Void Century overall here. That being said, there is a major piece of lore which is revealed in these initial leaks.

According to One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers, Dr. Vegapunk claims that there was once a young man named Joy Boy from the Ancient Kingdom 900 years ago. Dr. Vegapunk also claims he had the “power of stretching,” which obviously has fans drawing connections to Luffy. Likewise, the confirmation that Joy Boy was alive at the start of the Void Century is equally exciting as the possibility that Luffy and the original Joy Boy had the same powers.

Unfortunately, the currently available spoilers don’t go into much more detail here, but fans can expect additional information as the week progresses. Likewise, they then claim that the Mother Flame weapon is seen in this chapter, confirming its spelling as “Mother Flame” rather than “Mother Frame” as some had suspected. It’s said to be a “flame underwater in a tank,” which is certainly a confusing claim in and of itself.

However, like with the Joy Boy reveal, additional One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers releasing later in the week should see this expanded on in greater detail. Spoilers then end by claiming that more reactions from people all over the series’ world are seen reacting to Dr. Vegapunk’s message.

Spoilers also claim that there will be a break after Chapter 1114, meaning the series will be taking a break immediately after returning from the Golden Week break for Weekly Shonen Jump as a whole. In other words, it seems only two issues will be officially released for the series in the month of May, with Chapter 1114 coming on May 13 and Chapter 1115 coming on May 27.

