One Piece chapter 1108 all but confirms Punk Records theory to be true

One Piece chapter 1108 spoilers were released on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, bringing with them an exciting early look at the coming issue. While this information isn’t considered truly canon until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven very accurate compared to the official versions.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1108’s events, which see the exciting fight of Sanji and Monkey D. Luffy versus Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn begin. However, the already heavily injured Dr. Vegapunk unfortunately suffers even more injuries in the course of the fight’s opening moments.

This prompts the Marine scientist to begin broadcasting a message to the world in One Piece chapter 1108’s final moments, according to the alleged spoilers. While it’s not specified exactly how this message is broadcasted, fans are assuming it’s done via Punk Records, which all but confirms two major fan theories to be in play as the arc progresses through its climax.

One Piece chapter 1108 sees theories of Dr. Vegapunk or Vivi Nefertari sharing the truth of Egghead Incident otherwise

The theories and how they’re in play, explained

Prior to One Piece chapter 1108, fans had already begun theorizing that the truth of the Egghead Incident would somehow be leaked via the Punk Records system. The Punk Records system is essentially a supercomputer which coalesces the information from each of the seven Vegapunks into one database.

Likewise, Dr. Vegapunk had previously shared his dream of making Punk Records accessible in both a read and write format to the general public of the series’ world. While fans initially disregarded this as mere character development, the introduction of the Egghead Incident sparked theorization from fans on how the Punk Records system could come into play.

With One Piece chapter 1108 seeing Dr. Vegapunk begin broadcasting a message to the world, it seems that the database system will play a major role in the arc’s climax. More likely than not, the truth of the Egghead Incident will be broadcasted to the world as Dr. Vegapunk’s dying act and message.

This plays into one popular theory regarding the Punk Records system, but yet another one remains involving Vivi D. Nefertari. Given that she is in the vicinity of Egghead Island, fans are theorizing that she too could broadcast a message to the world sharing the truth of the Egghead Incident.

This role of Vivi’s was already set up prior to One Piece chapter 1108, with Vivi directly opposing Big News Morgans and his intention of making Luffy out to be a villain. Viví broadcasting a message to the world would also serve as an inversion to her final act in the Alabasta arc, which saw her make a speech to the citizens of Alabasta and the Straw Hat Pirates.

While simply theories prior to the release of the latest spoilers, Dr. Vegapunk’s latest actions make these possibilities seem more likely than ever before. However, this is all still speculative at the time of this article’s writing, meaning fans will simply have to wait and see what happens and how the story develops.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.