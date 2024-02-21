One Piece: Who is the strongest Seraphim? Explored

In this huge world of One Piece, a major change happened in the balance of power during the Reverie with the introduction of the mysterious and powerful Seraphim. These unique be­ings, created by Dr. Ve­gapunk, can counter the pirates and other groups that disrupt the delicate balance of the seas.

Among them, S-Hawk, a Seraphim whose exceptional talent with a blade may rival the legendary Mihawk himself, stands as the strongest. As the strongest Seraphim, S-Hawk's resilience and sheer strength make him an unmatched force in fights.

The Seraphim symbolizes a new period in the One Piece narrative, promising unprecedented challenges and reve­lations that will shape the fate of this exciting world.

One Piece: S-Hawk, the strongest Seraphim made by Dr. Vegapunk

S-Hawk (Image via Toei)

S-Hawk demonstrates exceptional skill with his blade, outmatching even the most gifted swordsme­n. Drawing from the Mihawk's abilities and appearance, S-Hawk wields his sword with precision and might. S-Hawk deals with devastating strikes with accuracy and force.

He has emerged from intense clashes against formidable foes like the Blackbeard Pirates, showcasing his prowess in battle. Among all the Seraphim that have been introduced, S-Hawk stands unmatched during fights.

One Piece: Remaining Known Seraphims

1) S-Shark

S-Shark, introduced in the Egghead Island arc, possesses the Sui Sui no Mi, a devil fruit that allows him to move swiftly through surfaces. Despite being incomplete, S-Shark demonstrated formidable power by overwhelming several Straw Hat crew members effortlessly. However, due to his incomplete state, he ranks lower in terms of overall strength.

2) S-Bear

S-Bear (Image via Toei)

Resembling Bartholomew Kuma, S-Bear wields the artificial Nikyu Nikyu no Mi devil fruit's power. He can teleport others to different locations and unleash devastating laser attacks. Given his Lunarian traits and the potential influence of Kuma's Lineage Factor, S-Bear showcases considerable power.

3) S-Snake

S-Snake (Image via Toei)

The only Seraphim shown to display emotions, S-Snake, possesses incredible resilience and can manipulate fire. Additionally, she possesses the Mero Mero no Mi devil fruit power, which allows her to petrify opponents. The combination of her cyborg enhancements, devil fruit abilities, and Lunarian traits makes S-Snake a formidable opponent.

One Piece: Origin and powers of the Seraphim

Dr. Vegapunk and his different bodies (Image via Toei)

Dr. Vegapunk played a pivotal role in the development of the Seraphim. He utilized the Lineage Factor of the former Shichibukai, a genetic material that grants unique abilities, and combined it with Lunarian traits. Lunarians are a mysterious race known for their exceptional physical capabilities and durability.

To enhance their strength further, the Seraphim undergo a growth process and are infused with a substance called Green Blood. This infusion grants them additional resilience and augments their powers. The combination of advanced technology, genetic manipulation, and the infusion of Green Blood results in the creation of formidable beings.

Each Seraphim possesses their own set of unique abilities and powers. S-Shark, for example, can swiftly move through surfaces using the Sui Sui no Mi devil fruit power, while S-Snake can manipulate fire and petrify opponents with the Mero Mero no Mi devil fruit. S-Bear, on the other hand, can teleport others and unleash laser attacks using the artificial Nikyu Nikyu no Mi devil fruit power.

Final thoughts

S-Shark (Image via Toei)

As the One Piece series progresses, the emergence of the Seraphim has brought a new level of power and intrigue. While each Seraphim possesses unique abilities and strengths, S-Hawk reigns supreme as the strongest among them. With his unmatched swordsmanship and formidable combat skills, S-Hawk stands as a symbol of the Seraphim's potential impact on the world of One Piece.