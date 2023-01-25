One Piece Chapter 1073: What S-Hawk vs. Zoro says about Zoro's chances against Mihawk

One Piece Chapter 1073 full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, bringing with them an incredibly exciting and dense 15-page issue. Full of implicit confirmations and betrayals galore, the issue is being called yet another fantastic entry in the recent string of all but flawless chapters that have been released.

One aspect of One Piece Chapter 1073 which seems to be going undiscussed is Roronoa Zoro’s brief clash with the S-Hawk Seraphim, based on Dracule Mihawk. Per the spoilers, the S-Hawk Seraphim is seen “in shock facing Zoro’s strength,” suggesting that the Straw Hat Swordsman has overpowered the World Government’s latest and greatest technological soldier.

However, there could be a deeper meaning to this seemingly insignificant skirmish which author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda will expand on later in the story. Follow along as this article assesses what S-Hawk and Zoro’s clash in One Piece Chapter 1073 may say about Zoro’s chances with Mihawk in the future.

Zoro vs. S-Hawk in One Piece Chapter 1073 could be Oda giving fans a sneak peek of the future

While it may be shocking, there is an argument to be made that One Piece Chapter 1073’s skirmish is indicative of Zoro’s chances versus the real Dracule Mihawk. For starters, the Seraphim are said to be clones of their corresponding Shichibukai. S-Snake is a clone of Boa Hancock, S-Bear of Bartholomew Kuma, S-Shark of Jinbe, and S-Hawk of Dracule Mihawk.

In other words, assuming all experiences are equal, S-Hawk could be looked at as another Mihawk, one with the same strength and expertise in swordplay as the original. However, there are varying factors that could potentially make S-Hawk both stronger and weaker than the original Dracule Mihawk he’s cloned from.

In terms of what could make him weaker, the biggest two factors are S-Hawk’s childlike state and likely inability to mimic the experiences Mihawk has had as a swordsman. Both of these affect the strength and skill of his swordplay, with the latter specifically also impacting S-Hawk's decision-making in real time relative to what Mihawk would do.

Known factors up to One Piece Chapter 1073 which could make S-Hawk stronger than Mihawk as a swordsman are his Lunarian heritage and modified Lineage Factors. Lunarian genetics will give S-Hawk a massive natural power boost relative to what Mihawk is instantly capable of, as well as the added endurance and durability of a Lunarian seen in Zoro’s fight versus King.

Modified Lineage Factors can also further strengthen S-Hawk relative to Mihawk by making him naturally stronger than the actual Mihawk. This would have a compounding effect which would exponentially widen the gap between the two as S-Hawk trains. Modified Lineage Factors and Green Blood also opens S-Hawk up to having a Devil Fruit, further giving him an edge over the real thing.

Assuming these reasons add up to a net zero difference between the two, fans can look at the brief Zoro and S-Hawk skirmish in One Piece Chapter 1073 as a practice match for Zoro. With this being the case, S-Hawk’s shock and fear over a presumably base-form Zoro being so strong could bode well for Zoro and his fans, while being a sign of horrible events to come for Mihawk and Mihawk fans alike.

