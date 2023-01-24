One Piece Chapter 1073 (Full Summary Spoilers): A Gorosei’s name revealed as Oda almost confirms Bakkin and Stussy's connection

One Piece Chapter 1073 full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, bringing with them an incredibly exciting issue. While relatively short at just 15 pages, the chapter is very dense and informative. It also gives fans information they did not expect.

One Piece Chapter 1073 also unfortunately announces a break for the series next week. While certainly disappointing to hear, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is leaving fans with plenty to ponder in the series’ off-week.

One Piece Chapter 1073 shifts focus away from Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk in favor of massive setups and information dumps

One Piece Chapter 1073, officially titled Miss Buckingham Stussy, begins with yet another cover story for the MADS outlaw science group. This cover image sees Dr. Vegapunk creating peaceful inventions (such as a tank that shoots flowers) while Caesar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, and Queen look at him with disgust.

The issue then shows Lucci attacking Stussy. However, he misses since he’s attacking an illusion, with Stussy using a “Kami-e” (Paper Art) technique called “Remaining Body.” While Lucci is distracted by the illusion, Stussy uses a lipstick bottle with Sea Prism Stone in it to weaken him by pressing it against his body.

Stussy then bites Lucci, causing him to fall asleep like Kaku did. One Piece Chapter 1073 full summary spoilers then finally confirm that Stussy is whom Dr. Vegapunk spoke with and that it wasn’t Dr. Vegapunk’s intention for her to become a CP0 member. It’s also confirmed that despite being an ally, Stussy can’t stop the Seraphim as she’s on the same level as Lucci in the hierarchy.

This prompts Vegapunk Lilith and Vegapunk Edison to come out of the Lab Stratum building. S-Hawk tries to attack Lilith before she gives the order to stop, but Zoro blocks the Seraphim and engages in a clash with it. S-Hawk is seemingly in shock with regard to Zoro’s strength. S-Shark then attacks Edison, but he’s saved by Sanji, allowing Edison to give the order which causes all Seraphim to stop.

One Piece Chapter 1073 then cuts to Luffy and Chopper, who are running around the Lab Stratum looking for the real Dr. Vegapunk since he and Bonney disappeared. However, as per the full summary spoilers, neither they nor fans see any trace of the pair in the issue, prompting the scene to change to Sphinx Island.

On Sphinx Island, it is revealed that Marines had arrived while Marco was helping out in Wano. However, Edward Weevil and Miss Bakkin arrived in time to protect the village. Unfortunately, this was at the cost of Weevil being captured by Ryokugyu. Now Marco is with Miss Bakkin, asking him to bring her son back and to give her Whitebeard’s treasure.

One Piece Chapter 1073 sees him thank her for saving the village, before beginning to say something (likely about why he can’t give her Whitebeard’s treasure). However, Bakkin cuts him off, saying that if Marco doubts her son’s lineage, he should just ask Dr. Vegapunk. This suggests that Weevil could be a clone of Whitebeard, and all but confirms that Bakkin is the original Miss Buckingham Stussy.

The issue then cuts to Kizaru’s ship, seemingly still on its way to Egghead Island. The Admiral himself is seen bringing some snacks and drinks to an old man on the ship, which are tested by some rank-and-file soldiers to see if it was poisoned. After bringing the man his food and drink, Kizaru has a conversation with him.

One Piece Chapter 1073 sees Kizaru ask him if he’s ever met Dr. Vegapunk, to which the old man says yes, but just once in the past. It is then excitingly revealed that the old man is one of the Gorosei members, specifically the one with a scar on the left side of his face and the gray dreadlocks. It is also revealed that his name is Saint Jegarcia Saturn, with the issue coming to an end as Saturn says he regrets that it has come to this.

