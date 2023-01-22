One Piece: 4 characters Stussy can defeat (and 4 who can defeat her)

With the release of One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers, it can be presumed that Stussy has betrayed Kaku, Rob Lucci, and CP0. Whether this has been done to serve her own personal interests or to help out Dr. Vegapunk is currently unknown. In either case, however, it’s clear that she’s no longer an ally of CP0.

One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers also revealed that Stussy is in possession of a Devil Fruit, one that gives her bat or vampire-like powers and abilities, as well as a matching appearance. While the full extent of her powers isn’t quite known yet, fans are incredibly curious about what her ceiling and floor are combat-wise.

Listed below are four One Piece characters Stussy can beat and four more who can beat her.

Jewelry Bonney and 3 other One Piece characters Stussy can beat

1) Kin’emon

Despite being a samurai of Wano and a retainer of the Kozuki clan, One Piece’s Kin’emon likely wouldn’t be able to stand up to Stussy.

While Kin’emon has come in clutch multiple times, he doesn’t show enough consistency to reasonably be able to beat a CP0 member. This is especially true in light of the reveal that Stussy has a presumably Zoan-type Devil Fruit.

While Kin’emon’s performance against Kaido was admirable, he had the help of the other Red Scabbards, which he wouldn’t have in a one-on-one with Stussy. Likewise, while his durability and stamina were shown to be excellent in the battle, this isn’t enough to win versus Stussy, especially with her Fruit powers allowing her to knock enemies out with just a bite.

2) Jewelry Bonney

While Jewelry Bonney has never been seen fighting in One Piece before, one can assume that she’s a relatively inconsequential threat. For starters, her Devil Fruit power seems to rely on trickery and taking advantage of enemies rather than being objectively useful in a fight.

Meanwhile, Stussy is likely an incredibly experienced and talented fighter, being a ranked member of CP0. With this in mind, it seems unlikely that Bonney will be able to pull out a win. Stussy’s smarts and experience will likely net her the win.

3) Carrot

Carrot is a little interesting, as she’s shown to be a good fighter throughout One Piece. Moreover, as a Mink, she is in possession of a Sulong form. However, Sulong-form Minks aren’t invincible and can be dealt with either via pure strength or by removing them from the moonlight.

Stussy is likely tactful enough to find a way to create one such situation, essentially removing Carrot’s win condition in the process. Without her Sulong form, Carrot is unlikely to be able to stand up to the level of a CP0 agent, even with the experience she’s gained traveling with the Straw Hat crew.

4) Vivi Nefertari

When fans last saw Vivi Nefertari in One Piece, she appeared to have fully immersed herself back into the life of a princess. She was all done up, attending the Reverie, and even sharing her excitement to participate as a representative of her country. It seems unlikely that training to fight has been her priority since the Alabasta arc ended.

With this in mind, it’s almost certain that Stussy can beat Vivi. Add in the fact that Stussy was recently revealed to have a Devil Fruit, and Vivi’s loss is all but guaranteed, regardless of the exact circumstances of the fight.

Basil Hawkins and 3 other One Piece characters who can defeat Stussy

1) Roronoa Zoro

While Stussy was able to sneak on and knock out Kaku with her Devil Fruit powers, it’s unlikely that this was an indication that she would defeat him in a legitimate fight.

Likewise, it’s a safe presumption that Stussy wouldn’t be able to defeat Zoro in a one-on-one fight, given how he was holding his own against the Awakened Kaku.

There’s also the fact that Zoro is one of the strongest characters in One Piece currently, being fearsome enough to even give Kaido a brief sensation of fear. Considering his plethora of other accolades and feats, it’s a safe bet that he will reign supreme.

2) Rob Lucci

Stacking Stussy up against Rob Lucci is actually very interesting, as the One Piece Chapter 1072 spoilers have already given a subtle hint on how this would go. Stussy tells Lucci that she needs him to go to sleep just like Kaku did, implying that she would rather inhibit him this way than fight him in combat.

With that in mind, it seems almost like an admission from Stussy that her only win condition versus Lucci is to knock him unconscious. However, it’s unlikely that the seasoned fighter will make this easy, and if the two were to fight one-on-one, Lucci would likely come out on top.

3) Trafalgar D. Water Law

One of the most difficult aspects of fighting Law is how hard it is to corner him, thanks to his Op-Op Fruit abilities. As seen throughout One Piece, he can set up a predetermined area in which he can freely manipulate objects. This includes swapping his own place with that of an object or another living being.

Likewise, it makes it almost impossible for Stussy to get into a situation where she can put him to sleep and effectively win by default. With Law also taking a similar approach in fights rather than using brute strength, it comes down to who has the better defenses. Based on what’s known about Stussy so far, Law will likely win in that category.

4) Basil Hawkins

As seen during the Wano arc, One Piece’s Basil Hawkins has an incredibly unique ability granted to him by his Devil Fruit, the Paramecia-type Straw-Straw Fruit. He can essentially take any damage done to him and transfer it to another individual of his choice, typically a subordinate of his.

While it is speculative, it can be presumed that whatever allowed Stussy to knock out Kaku could be transferred by way of Hawkins’ Devil Fruit ability. If this is indeed the case, Hawkins can simply goad Stussy into attacking him, cornering her and giving him an easy win by transferring the knockout to a subordinate and instantly defeating her.

