One Piece Odyssey is an open-world JRPG (Japanese Role Playing Game) filled to the brim with activities. Players will face tons of bosses who might give them a hard time, with one being Rob Lucci. Players first encounter this character in the sewers of Water Seven.

He, however, transforms into a jaguar and presents an uphill task. Players who follow his trail and ascend from the sewer level can run into him atop the Tower of Law.

Still in his jaguar form, the battle begins with a cutscene wherein Luffy charges at Lucci with a Gum Gum Gatling, but gets knocked out with a punch.

Defeating Rob Lucci in One Piece Odyssey

You will only face Rob Lucci in this battle. He doesn't have any agents or henchmen to assist them. That said, he has a larger health bar than your previous encounter with him in the sewers. This gives you an advantage in terms of using Power attacks focused on him rather than opting for area-of-effect moves.

Lucci’s most devastating attack is the Finger Pistol Fire Sting. It has the potential to completely evict any of your party members. Lucci’s primary attack is three claw swings, while his secondary move is Tempest Kick Victory Bird, which damages all of your party members. This attack will occasionally leave the affected members bleeding with a decreased attack for the next few turns.

Lucci's Finger Pistol Fire Sting attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

As a countermeasure, you can use items like the Shabby Ball to reduce the enemy's ATK (attack) by 25% for three turns. This improves your chances of staying in the fight without resorting to healing items at every turn. On top of this, you can even use Ragged Ball, which decreases DEF (defense) by 25% for three turns. This leaves room to do more damage by simultaneously decreasing Lucci’s defense and attack.

This battle has two phases. You won't be able to use Luffy in the first phase, as he was knocked out by Lucci in the beginning cutscene. The second one begins when you deplete half of the latter's health. This triggers a cutscene showcasing Usopp. He deflects Lucci’s Finger Pistol Fire Sting aimed at the Straw Hats. After rejuvenating the crew's morale, Luffy joins the fight.

Lucci in 2nd phase of the battle in One Piece Odyssey (Image via Bandai Namco)

Lucci is surrounded by electric sparks, and his attacks inflict more damage on your party members. In this phase, continue to charge at him with focused attacks from all party members. You can use Chopper as a dedicated healer in one turn and then use Monster Point to transform him into a monster for five turns.

You can also use Luffy’s Gear 2 ability, Gum Gum Jet Pistol, which does the most damage. Nami’s Swing Arm skill also deals much-concentrated damage to Locci. Zorro’s Lion Song & 108 Pound Phoenix skills are also very effective in dropping the boss’ health sooner. Combine these skill attacks with Sanji’s Veau Shot, and you will have no problem defeating Lucci, even in his tanky jaguar form.

Luffy's Gum Gum Jet Pistol deals a lot of damage in One Piece Odyssey (Image via Bandai Namco)

The battle ends with a cutscene in which Luffy unleashes a Gum Gum Jet Gatling attack, a barrage of high-speed punches. Lucci cannot match the power, and the Straw Hat captain gets the last punch that throws him into a wall, ending the long battle with his defeat. You can then proceed to meet up with Usopp.

One Piece Odyssey has many battles that keep players on edge and pushes them to use all the game mechanics. One can tinker with various accessories to push their stats even further. This can make a long difference in the boss battles that occur in the later parts of the game.

Bandai Namco has done a splendid job with One Piece Odyssey in terms of recreating character interactions and locations from anime and manga. The game is a delight to play for fans of the iconic moments from various story arcs. There are events in One Piece Odyssey that will make fans nostalgic and encourage them to revisit them all via Memoria.

