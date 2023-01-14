Memorias in One Piece Odyssey: What they are and how to use them

One Piece Odyssey has been well received by the shounen anime’s fan base since it was officially released a couple of days ago.

While the game features turn-based combat, there is a lot that players can do when it comes to combining the various abilities that the Straw Hats bring to the table. However, not all of their crew’s powers will be available from the start.

PlayStation @PlayStation Start your journey with Luffy and the Straw Hats - One Piece Odyssey is out today on PS5 and PS4 Start your journey with Luffy and the Straw Hats - One Piece Odyssey is out today on PS5 and PS4 https://t.co/XHdXxi9dcf

The narrative begins with the Stray Hats finding themselves on the strange island of Waford. They seem to have lost their abilities entirely. The only way to get stronger is to gain access to their lost Memoria, which are the memories of past incidents and arcs.

In Waford, Luffy and his gang will find cubes required to absorb and access the Memoria of previous incidents in their lives, which were pivotal in helping them grow. These scenes are some of the most iconic arcs from the One Piece anime and manga. Players will be able to revisit and play them in One Piece Odyssey in order to help the Straw Hats get stronger as the narrative progresses.

What is Memoria in One Piece Odyssey?

Memoria, or World of Memories, as explained in the game, is just an artificial construct that is created from the memories of the Straw Hat pirates themselves.

While the ultimate result of a memory will remain the same and stay true to what happened in the manga, how that happens might be completely different from the way it was represented in the manga. Hence, Memoria will have certain phenomena that the Straw Hat crew will experience quite differently from how they happened.

One example is the Marineford memory, where players can complete the memory with Luffy and the rest of his friends. However, in the actual Marineford War arc, Luffy was the only member of the Straw Hat crew who was present on the battlefield.

Therefore, being able to use the rest of the crewmates here goes against what actually happened. However, the memory stays true to the ultimate outcome of the war, as is represented in the manga.

Portgas D. Ace dies at the hands of Akainu while trying to save Luffy. There is no way that players will be able to save him no matter how many times they retry the memory with different party members and ability combinations.

Additionally, in the Water Seven trailer, players will see that Rob Lucci of the CP9 abducts Ussop instead of Robin. Hence, there are a fair amount of narrative differences that players, as well as the Straw Hat crew, will be able to enjoy in the Memorias as opposed to what actually happened.

All Memoria in One Piece Odyssey

For now, One Piece Odyssey will let players relive four of the most popular arcs from the One Piece manga and anime. These Memoria arcs will have their respective cubes that players will be able to absorb:

Alabasta

Water Seven

Marineford

Dressrosa

Upon finding them and completing them, the Straw Hat crew will grow significantly stronger in One Piece Odyssey and eventually be able to leave the island of Waford.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes