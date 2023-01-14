Fact Check: Can Ace be saved at Marineford in One Piece Odyssey?

After finally going live a couple of days ago, One Piece Odyssey has garnered a fair amount of positive reviews from critics and players alike.

Fans of the incredibly popular manga and shounen anime were quite excited to see what the title had in store for them. It seems that the developers did not disappoint when it came to bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life.

Apart from showing their excitement, One Piece fans were also curious about some of the things that they would be able to do in the game.

The story starts with Luffy’s memories being lost. However, he regains them as the narrative progresses. One such memory takes place in Marineford, and it got many players speculating if they will be able to save Portgas D. Ace from the hands of Akainu.

One Piece Odyssey stays true to the manga, so players will not be able to save Ace in Marineford

One Piece Odyssey stays true to the manga and anime. This means it will not be possible for players to save Portgas D. Ace during the Marineford war.

Ace’s death at the hands of Marine Admiral Akainu is perhaps one of the most iconic and tragic scenes in shounen anime history. He dies while saving Luffy as they try to escape Marineford, and the same string of events are represented in One Piece Odyssey.

One of the reasons why many community members were curious about saving Ace in the game was the fact that players were allowed to revisit the Marineford memories with the rest of the Straw Hats. This is despite the fact that they were not a part of the official arc.

Hence, players were wondering if there was a way to use Luffy and his friends to save Ace by the time the One Piece Odyssey Marineford memory rounds out.

However, while players may be able to travel to the past as much as they want and in as many ways as they desire, the ultimate outcome of the Marineford War arc remains the same. Ace will die at the hands of Akainu while trying to save Luffy.

Nevertheless, the Marineford memory is quite a fun mission to boot up. It allows players to try out different party and ability combinations.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest title is now available to play on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

