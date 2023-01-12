All playable characters in One Piece Odyssey

Bandai Namco's latest RPG offering, One Piece Odyssey, takes place late in the anime’s lifetime, so you'll likely see the entire Straw Hat Pirates crew at one point or another. Unfortunately, for storyline reasons, you won’t have access to all of them at the same time. For example, you won’t see Brook and Franky in the Arabasta Arc as they haven't joined the crew or even appeared in the anime/manga yet.

Additionally, you'll have access to a few guest characters throughout the course of One Piece Odyssey. Although you won’t be able to control them, they will align with the Straw Hat Pirates, even if only temporarily.

Note: This may contain spoilers for One Piece Odyssey.

All members of the Straw Hat Pirates will join up in One Piece Odyssey

The entire Straw Hat Pirates crew will be a part of One Piece Odyssey. As this takes place after the Wano Country Arc, you have the full complement of the main protagonists. While they start off with many of their iconic powers, those will be taken away. Which pirates will you have access to in total?

Monkey D. Luffy

Roronoa Zoro

Nami

Usopp

Sanji

Tony Tony Chopper

Nico Robin

Franky

Brook

Depending on what part of One Piece Odyssey you’re at, your party will certainly vary. At the start, Franky and Brook will be unavailable. These characters cannot be used until you're in a story arc where they're present, even though the in-game reason is slightly different.

The Thousand Sunny was heavily damaged when it crashed on Waford island, so Franky will be busy fixing the ship. As it's expected to take a significant amount of time, the character will remain unavailable until later.

Upon crashing on an island in One Piece Odyssey, Brook’s body sank to the bottom of the ocean, although his spirit lives on. Thanks to the Revive-Revive Devil Fruit, he remains alive. He’s the last character to join the party, so very little is known about the Soul King.

There will occasionally be moments when important characters leave the party again. For example, Nico Robin’s first appearance in the anime was during the Arabasta Arc, where she’s known as Miss All Sunday. Nico Robin decides that she will only cause anger or grief if she were to appear, so she will leave the group until that story arc ends. Since the party members are going back through time and memory, Princess Vivi would have only seen her as an enemy.

You will also be encouraged to frequently switch your main party member. With the ability to stretch his limbs to grab items and attack from a distance, you will likely use Monkey D. Luffy as the leader of your One Piece Odyssey team.

While Tony Tony Chopper can get you into tight spots, Zoro is capable of cutting down heavy doors and boxes. You’ll be able to unlock valuable items with Sanji and Nami, considering that Nami can spot large amounts of Bellies (the fictional world's currency) while Sanji can find rare materials to cook with.

Fortunately, your party will notify you when something they can interact with is nearby, but you won’t see it until you switch them out. Occasionally, you’ll have some guest characters joining the party, with some of them sure to surprise players as well:

Adio

Crocodile

Jinbei

Portgas D. Ace

Trafalgar D. Water Law

Ultimately, you will have access to the entirety of the Straw Hat Pirates crew as you explore Waford and the past of the pirate group. One Piece Odyssey takes players along for several classic moments in the anime’s history, as a turn-based JRPG. The game is available now, and you can find Sportskeeda's review of the game here.

