All Bond Arts in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey allows players to use many of the most powerful attacks of the Straw Hat Pirates. However, a selection of them can also be combined to create Bond Arts. These are hidden among the deepest parts of Memoria, but they are worth exploring. In a way, Bond Arts are a reward for searching through the nooks and crannies of the Straw Hat’s memories.

While in a Memoria area, you’ll want to seek Frayed Memories. Within these, you will tackle Memory Links, which will result in finding these powerful Bond Arts in One Piece Odyssey. Specific characters can only tackle these Frayed Memories.

What Bond Arts can you unlock in One Piece Odyssey?

As you progress through Memoria in One Piece Odyssey, you’ll occasionally see tears in reality - these are the Frayed Memories. Specific characters will enter these and fix a memory that has been undone.

Your reward will be a Bond Art, which deals incredibly high damage and can inflict several useful status ailments. Unlike some JRPGs, the status effects are useful in One Piece Odyssey.

There are several things to know about Bond Arts, though. While each attack requires certain characters, they do not have to be in the main party.

However, they have to be a part of the overall usable party. As One Piece Odyssey continues, characters will occasionally be unavailable for story reasons. For this reason, you won’t be able to use those attacks. They also cost Bond Points, which you gain for defeating enemies, resisting powerful attacks, and aiding allies.

The first Bond Art you will likely unlock is found within the Alabasta Story Arc - Cloven Tiger Trap Roseo Pound. Attacks have silly names, but they are a combination of attack names. Below is a list of the Bond Arts in One Piece Odyssey, who uses it, and more.

Cloven Tiger Trap Roseo Pound

Characters: Chopper, Usopp, Zoro

Chopper, Usopp, Zoro Bond Charge: Level 3

Level 3 Attack Radius: Single target

Single target Attack Range: Long

Long Effect: Slows the target and inflicts bleed

Gum-Gum Dragon Fire Pistol Twister Star

Characters: Luffy, Usopp, Zoro

Luffy, Usopp, Zoro Bond Charge: Level 6

Level 6 Attack Target: All

All Attack Range: All

All Effect: Heavily damages Logia Devil Fruit users

Gum-Gum Mouton Gattling Tempo

Characters: Luffy, Nami, Zoro

Luffy, Nami, Zoro Bond Charge: Level 6

Level 6 Attack Radius: All

All Attack Range: All

All Effect: Heavily damages all Devil Fruit users

Thunder Lance Flipper Caliber Phoenix Shot

Characters: Nami, Robin, Sanji, Zoro

Nami, Robin, Sanji, Zoro Bond Charge: Level 8

Level 8 Attack Radius: All

All Attack Range: All

All Effect: Combines the powers of the navigator, cook, combatant, and archaeologists skills to heavily damage Zoan Devil Fruit users

Gum-Gum Cuatro Jet Cross Shock Bazooka

Characters: Chopper, Luffy, Robin

Chopper, Luffy, Robin Bond Charge: Level 3

Level 3 Attack Radius: Single-Target

Single-Target Attack Range: Long

Long Effect: Slows target, causes a faint effect

Cloven Flambage Diamond Party Shot

Characters: Brook, Chopper, Sanji

Brook, Chopper, Sanji Bond Charge: Level 3

Level 3 Attack Radius: Single-target

Single-target Attack Range: Long

Long Effect: Slows target, causes sleep effect

Soul Franky Swing Arm Boxing Solid

Characters: Brook, Franky, Nami

Brook, Franky, Nami Bond Charge: Level 3

Level 3 Attack Radius: Single-target

Single-target Attack Range: Long

Long Effect: Slows target and applies freeze effect

Cloven Radical Skull Roseo Metel Blast Beam

Characters: Chopper, Franky, Usopp

Chopper, Franky, Usopp Bond Charge: Level 6

Level 6 Attack Radius: All

All Attack Range: All

All Effect: Heavily damages Paramecia Devil Fruit users

Bond Arts in One Piece Odyssey are incredibly powerful and can undoubtedly swing the tide of battle from inevitable defeat to victory. While One Piece Odyssey is not exactly open-world, you can do a lot of exploring to find these attacks.

Some of them have very high Bond Charge costs, but it is easy enough to build several points a turn. Consider carefully what each of them does, who is required to use them, and their different effects. You can't rely on Bond Arts, so try some of the other incredible attacks that the Straw Hat Pirates have.

