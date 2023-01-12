How to level up quickly in One Piece Odyssey

Since it is a JRPG, one of the main elements of One Piece Odyssey is the XP system used to indicate a character's level in the game. Players will have to level up their characters to make them more powerful and unlock better and stronger moves.

In most RPGs, earning XP isn't that much of a task. All players need to do is complete certain objectives, and these objectives are usually the only source of XP in the game. The same holds true for One Piece Odyssey as well. Having said that, here's how players can get their hands on XP quickly in the game.

Farming XP and leveling up quickly in One Piece Odyssey

Farming XP in One Piece Odyssey isn't a difficult process. Since the game is more or less linear in nature, you won't really have to go out of your way to get your hands on XP in the game.

There are a few standard ways in which you can get XP in One Piece Odyssey, and the easiest way to do so is by completing battles. At the end of the day, the game is an RPG, so you will have to engage in a decent number of battles over the course of the game. Successfully completing these battles will provide the Straw Hats with a decent chunk of XP.

Each character in the game possesses some unique abilities. While some can identify rare ingredients, others can identify where to find money in the game. Similarly, Luffy has an ability known as Observation Haki. Whenever this ability is used, Luffy will be able to identify rare enemies that drop additional XP when they're defeated. This is a rather unique ability, and it's safe to assume that those who take advantage of abilities like this have an easier time grinding for XP.

During battles in the game, you may come across situations known as Dramatic Scenes. These Dramatic Scenes are smaller objectives that require you to perform certain actions within a battle. For example, defeating a boss with only AoE attacks or blocking an attack for a specific number of times before defeating a boss. These are quite similar to the optional objectives that keep popping up every now and then during most missions in games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

What makes these Dramatic Scenes so unique is that if you manage to complete them successfully, you're rewarded with a hefty amount of XP in One Piece Odyssey. Most importantly, these Dramatic Scenes spawn randomly. Given that they offer a substantial XP boost, you need to complete them whenever you encounter one. There's also a mechanic in the game known as a Party XP bonus. This bonus can be activated for a short period of time at campsites.

These are all the ways in which players can get their hands on XP quickly. Thanks to these methods, the XP grind in One Piece Odyssey doesn't feel too exhausting.

