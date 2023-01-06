All cheats and console commands for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

When it comes to single-player titles, few are as refined as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Developed by Bethesda, the game is extremely popular even today and has a very active modding community.

While the mods have opened up a world of possibilities for the game, the vanilla version is mind-blowing. Beating the game can be a task, and the sheer amount of things to do in Skyrim can be slightly daunting.

While completing the game, many players have dipped their toes into the world of cheats and console commands, which has yielded unexpected results. That said, here are all the cheats and console commands in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

How to use cheats and console commands in Skyrim?

To bring up the console, one must press the "~" key on the keyboard. This key is right above the "Tab" key on the keyboard. Once pressed, players will notice a small blinking cursor icon on their screen.

Here, they must type out all the console commands they wish to use. Moreover, these console commands shouldn't be compared to mods. Console commands don't add fresh content to the game, they can only manipulate content already installed. On the other hand, mods can incorporate fresh content into Skyrim.

Players should also remember to back up their save files. There's always a chance that using these console commands might corrupt the save files, so creating a backup might be prudent. With that out of the way, here's a list of all the console commands players can use in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Player-based console commands

tgm - God mode.

- God mode. tim - Makes the player immortal. Players will still take damage, but they'll be unkillable.

- Makes the player immortal. Players will still take damage, but they'll be unkillable. tcl - Players will be able to fly through walls.

- Players will be able to fly through walls. showracemenu - Players will be able to access the character creation menu and change their race. This resets player skills and level bonuses.

- Players will be able to access the character creation menu and change their race. This resets player skills and level bonuses. player.resethealth - Replenishes health instantly.

- Replenishes health instantly. psb -Unlock and learn every spell in the game.

-Unlock and learn every spell in the game. player.advlevel - Increases player level by one point, but doesn't add any perk points.

- Increases player level by one point, but doesn't add any perk points. player.setlevel # - Replace # with the desired level number.

- Replace # with the desired level number. player.setscale # - Replace # with the desired character height, between 0.1 and 10.

- Replace # with the desired character height, between 0.1 and 10. advskill SkillID # - Players will have to replace the SkillID with the ID of the skill they want, and the # with the level they want.

- Players will have to replace the SkillID with the ID of the skill they want, and the # with the level they want. addshout ShoutID - Players can use this to add any shout they want to by replacing the ShoutID text with the actual ID of the shout itself.

- Players can use this to add any shout they want to by replacing the ShoutID text with the actual ID of the shout itself. player.addperk PerkID - Similar to the ShoutID, players can add the perk they want by replacing the PerkID with the ID of the perk they want.

- Similar to the ShoutID, players can add the perk they want by replacing the PerkID with the ID of the perk they want. player.additem ItemID # - Players need to replace the ItemID with the ID of the item they wish to add.

World-based console commands

tm - Toggles hud display

- Toggles hud display tmm # - Toggles map markers. 0 disables all, 1 enables all.

- Toggles map markers. 0 disables all, 1 enables all. tfc - Free camera mode.

- Free camera mode. sucsm # - Controls the free camera speed. Replacing # with 2 doubles the speed, while replacing it with 0.5 reduces the speed to half of the original speed.

- Controls the free camera speed. Replacing # with 2 doubles the speed, while replacing it with 0.5 reduces the speed to half of the original speed. tfow - Toggles the fog of war on the map.

- Toggles the fog of war on the map. tg - Toggles grass.

- Toggles grass. ts - Toggles the skybox.

- Toggles the skybox. tt - Toggles trees.

- Toggles trees. tws - Toggles water, but doesn't work when underwater.

Quest and NPC-related console commands

tdetect - AI doesn't detect the player when they're stealing. Doesn't work when pickpocketing.

- AI doesn't detect the player when they're stealing. Doesn't work when pickpocketing. tai - Toggles all AI behavior that isn't related to combat.

- Toggles all AI behavior that isn't related to combat. tcai - Toggles all AI combat behavior.

- Toggles all AI combat behavior. tc - Allows players to control the targetted NPC.

- Allows players to control the targetted NPC. kill - Kills the targeted NPC.

- Kills the targeted NPC. killall - Kills all NPCs in an area. This could cause the game to crash.

- Kills all NPCs in an area. This could cause the game to crash. resurrect - Brings a targeted dead NPC back to life.

- Brings a targeted dead NPC back to life. caqs - Will complete all the primary stages of a quest. It can cause game crashes.

- Will complete all the primary stages of a quest. It can cause game crashes. saq - Starts every single quest in Skyrim. It might cause the game to crash.

- Starts every single quest in Skyrim. It might cause the game to crash. sqo - Displays all the current objectives for all the active quests in the game.

- Displays all the current objectives for all the active quests in the game. sqt - Brings up targets for all currently active quests.

- Brings up targets for all currently active quests. showquesttargets - Shows the quest ID of the current quest along with the current stage in the quest.

- Shows the quest ID of the current quest along with the current stage in the quest. player.sqs QuestID - Players will have to replace the QuestID with the ID of the one they want to track. Once entered, this command will display all the stages in the quest.

These are the cheats and console commands players can use in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, as mentioned above, commands must be used with caution.

