"Finish making it before I die": Skyrim Grandma urges Bethesda to release The Elder Scrolls 6 soon

Shirley Curry, aka Skyrim Grandma, wants Bethesda and Todd Howard to “hurry up and finish The Elder Scrolls 6.”

While all eyes were fixated on Starfield at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, one game everyone surely missed had to be The Elder Scrolls 6. Initially teased in E3 2018, all we know about the much-awaited Skyrim sequel is that it is in pre-production, and Bethesda will start actively working on it after the release of Starfield, which is slated for early 2023.

Shirley Curry rose to fame back in 2015 as the most wholesome Skyrim YouTuber. She was 79 years old at the time. Her popularity in the Skyrim community has only grown since then, and she now has over a million subscribers on YouTube.

During a panel at PAX East in May, when asked by a fan what she would ask from Todd Howard, Curry pretty humorously stated that she wants Bethesda to release The Elder Scrolls 6 before she dies.

Bethesda confirmed Skyrim Grandma to appear as a character in The Elder Scrolls 6, but will Shirley Curry be able to meet her in-game self?

Following a heartwarming fan petition back in 2019, Bethesda promised that Curry is slated to become an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6. Even the most optimistic Bethesda fans don’t see it coming out before 2026. It is a tantalizing wait, more so for our 86-year-old Grandma.

During the Q&A portion of her panel, Curry was asked what she'd say to Todd Howard if he were in attendance.

“How about 'Hi?' No, I'd ask him to give me a cool game, and I'd ask him to hurry up and finish making Skyrim 6.”

The attending crowd erupted in applause as she went on to add:

“I want to play it before I die.”

Moreover, one thing Skyrim Grandma stated that she would like to see more of in Elder Scroll 6 is “creepy stuff.”

“I'm just not happy trying to find scary games. And I want one.”

On the flipside, Bethesda’s upcoming big release, Starfield, is not something she is too excited about.

“No. I don't know if I'll play Starfield or not. I'll have to wait until it comes out and see what it's like.”

That’s great advice for every Bethesda RPG fan and one of cautious optimism.

As far as Skyrim Grandma’s current health is concerned, she suffered a stroke just a few months before PAX East this year. Curry revealed that the stroke affected her ability to play the game. The good news is that she seems to have made a quick recovery and was a standout during the panel.

Players who don’t want to wait till The Elder Scrolls 6 to meet Shirley Curry in-game can go on adventures with her in Skyrim, thanks to a wonderful mod that adds her to the game as a follower. The custom follower mod is fully voiced by Skyrim Grandma herself. Equipped with great ambient commentary and a bunch of engaging stories, Shirley - A Skyrim Follower Mod is totally a love letter to her by the fans.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios.

