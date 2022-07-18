Everything you need to know about Elder Scrolls Online Whitestrake's Mayhem event: Dates, rewards, and more

Midyear Mayhem is a recurring annual event in Elder Scrolls Online held during the holidays.

For 2022, the event was renamed Whitestrake's Mayhem. Lore-wise, the new name seems sensible, as the event itself is the Imperial way to honor their war hero Pelinal Whitestrake, who is essentially their version of the Nordic Ysgramor, and Pelinal's victory at the Battle of The Bridge of Heldon.

Despite its name, the Midyear Mayhem was held in January for its first three years, and it was held in February this year. Whitestrake's Mayhem marks their recurrence twice in the same year, a first for the event. The late July iteration of the event will also bear the same rewards and bonus resources across all platforms for Elder Scrolls Online. The specific date has not been announced yet, but according to the Twitter announcement, it is set to take place in late July.

Players need to remember that the Imperial City DLC is free during the event and is retrievable from the Elder Scrolls Online Crown store.

What is Whitestrake's Mayhem in Elder Scrolls Online?

Whiestrake's Mayhem is an Elder Scrolls Online PvP-focused event that takes place in Cyrodiil, Battlegrounds, and the Imperial City. During the event, all node harvests in the three aforementioned regions yield double resources.

To start the event, players need to visit the Elder Scrolls Online Crown Store to find a Whiestrake's Mayhem ticket to activate the quest. To continue the quest, they need to go to their Alliance War Faction's main gate to talk to Predicant Maera. For the February 2022 iteration of the event, players can do this from any region in Elder Scrolls Online.

The quest will reward the player with the Scroll of Pelinal's Ferocity as well as a Whitestrake Boon Box. The former can be used at any time during the event to double the amount of Alliance Points (AP) as well as PvP player kill XP gained in the next two hours. However, these bonuses only apply in Cyrodiil, the Imperial City, and Battlegrounds.

If a player has previously completed the event, they no longer need to redo the quest and can use the old Scroll of Pelinal's Ferocity from the inventory. Furthermore, if they have misplaced it, they can simply buy it from Predicant Maera with 100 gold or 100 AP.

The Whitestrake Boon Box is added to the reward table of various quests and activities in Cyrodiil. This includes daily quests in Bruma, Cropsford, Cheydinhal, Chorrol, Vlastarus, and the Imperial City, along with the daily Battlegrounds quests acquired from Battlemaster Rivyn.

Each Whitestrake Boon Box can reward the player with the following items:

Parcel of Tel Var Stones

Cyrodiil Repair Kit

Soul Gems

Alchemy Ingredients

A Coldharbour siege weapon

A Whitestrake's Mayhem book furnishing

A Forward Camp for your Alliance

A Chapter of your Alliance's armor motif (Ebonheart Motif, Aldmeri Dominion Motif, Daggerfall Covenant Motif)

A Prismatic Runestone

A Chapter for the Akaviri armor motif

A Transmute Geode

Container with two tradeable runeboxes for Battle-Scarred Body and Battle-Scarred Visage

Players can also gain Event Tickets (capped at three per day) by completing daily quests in Cyrodiil, Imperial City, and Battlegrounds. These can be traded at the Impresario Merchant at any point to purchase a number of event-exclusive cosmetics.

Players can amass a great deal of AP using tricks such as the AP train utilizing the double AP gain from the scroll buff. During the event, they can also take advantage of this to purchase event-exclusive gear from Adhazabi Aba-daro, also known as the Golden. The Golden Vendor's inventory contains legendary rarity jewelry for the first week of the event and legendary rarity rings for the second.

