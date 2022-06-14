Where to find Oakensoul Ring leads in Elder Scrolls Online

The next expansion for Elder Scrolls Online is finally here. Players finally have the chance to explore the never-before-seen land of High Isle.

With this new expansion comes a few changes to the game and some new sets of armor. The most notable of which is the Oakensoul Ring.

However, before users can create this item for their characters, they must collect the required leads, which can be difficult. If not demanding, it is tedious, especially if individuals do not know where to collect these leads. However, given how good this set is, it is very much worth the effort.

So how can gamers start their journey to collect the required pieces for this set? Luckily, everything about the required leads is public knowledge.

With this data about every lead, readers can speed through the collection process to mitigate the boring fetch-quest nature required to craft this item.

Constructing Elder Scrolls Online's Oakensoul Ring Armor

Igneous Inlays

Elder Scrolls Online's Volcanic Vent found on High Isle (Image via Bethesda)

Farming world events is a staple mechanic in any MMO game, and ESO is no different. Players need to farm the volcanic vent overworld event to find the first lead for the Oakensoul Ring.

There are seven of these scattered around the map, so they can quickly move between them until they find the Igneous Inlays.

Larimar Gems

A Titanclaw as it appears in Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda)

Everyone loves a good boss fight. That is until they have to grind the same boss repeatedly until they get one particular item.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what users must do to get the Larimar Gems for the Oakensoul Ring. They can find this boss at Mudcrab Beach in the Stormhaven zone.

Petrified Oak Loop

A strongbox as it appears in Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda)

It should go without saying that gamers make a ring in any sense without, well, a ring. The Petrified Oak Loop appears to be the ring base to which the other leads are applied.

Players will have to loot the strongboxes found in the Murkmire zone of the game to get this lead. Turning off the auto-loot makes this way easier.

Sacred Resin

This lead will likely be the easiest for Elder Scrolls Online users to receive in their quest for the Oakensoul Ring. It can drop from any monster in the Malabal Tor area of the map.

Though the exact drop chance is unknown, this item is of the highest rarity in the loot pool, making it a bit of a grind to get.

Stone Shank Frame

A gamer at a dig site for the Stone Shank Frame in Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda)

The final lead players need to collect for this item is the Stone Shank Lead. These can be found rarely by mining random ore nodes in the Glenumbra area of the map.

They may be mining for some time before finding this item, so singing a good work song with the fellas on Discord can make the time go by faster.

After users have all the leads required for the ring, the only remaining step is to make it. Once they have it completed and equipped, gamers can enjoy the significant buffs it provides at the cost of restricting them to one skill bar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far