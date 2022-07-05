Skyrim Together Reborn co-op mod to be released this week

A new co-op mod for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, called Skyrim Together Reborn, will be released this Friday, July 8, at 16:00 GMT.

This is not the first time a co-op mod has come out for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, this mod is expected to offer the most stable co-op experience as players venture into the world of Skyrim with their friends.

As its name suggests, Together Reborn is the sequel to the Skyrim Together mod, which was one of the more controversial projects in the game’s modding community. The beta release of Skyrim Together was crash-prone, and the developer’s poor handling of the community did not help.

Leaving all that behind, Skyrim Together Reborn uses new code developed from scratch that makes previously impossible-to-create features a reality in the new mod. Things like NPCs, monsters, quests, dialog, inventory, magic effects, projectiles, locks and more are now all synced between players.

Skyrim Together Reborn's compatibility with other mods is up to individual discretion

The development of Skyrim Together Reborn essentially started in 2019 from the ashes of the older Skyrim Together project.

As revealed by the Skyrim Together Reborn team in a Reddit thread, only one out of the five devs currently working on the project was part of the original.

In their post on Reddit, the development team requested players to have a little patience with the mod and its authors. They said:

"Making multiplayer games is very hard. Making a single-player game into a multiplayer game without source code is near impossible, especially with a development team that consists of a handful of students doing this for free in their free time."

It is worth noting that the upcoming mod will only work with Skyrim Special Edition in the latest 1.6 version. However, the development team advised against using the Anniversary Edition Creation Club additions since the mod has not yet been tested with those.

Talking about compatibility with other mods, the Reborn team said:

“For the best, most stable experience, you should not install other mods. You still absolutely can, and our mod also automatically loads SKSE if you have it installed, but we cannot make any guarantees that these mods won't cause stability issues, play nice with our systems, or that their features will sync. This is up to your discretion.”

While it is a given that Skyrim Together Reborn won’t be a perfectly seamless experience, it will certainly offer good multiplayer fun.

