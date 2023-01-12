All One Piece Odyssey Grand Line Quiz answers

Naturally, as is the case with major JRPGs in a similar vein, One Piece Odyssey features numerous side quests and objectives for the player to participate in. One of these involves a chirpy young girl simply known as Zoner.

This entity will ask players numerous questions when they encounter her, which can be rather difficult to answer. This guide will offer the correct responses for each of them.

Note: The next section contains spoilers for the Grand Line Quiz.

One Piece Odyssey Grand Line Quiz: All answers to Zoner's questions

Zoner can be seen in various phases of her life during the events of One Piece Odyssey, but her passion for trivia simply never changes. She can be encountered multiple times in the game and has the following sets of questions:

Grand Line Quiz Kid

A very young Zoner can be encountered for the first time at the Sandy Oasis in Alabasta.

1) Level 1

Who is Alabasta’s ruler and twelfth successor of the Nefertari Royal Family? Answer - Cobra.

What animal will ask to become your apprentice when beaten in battle? Answer - The Kung Fu Dugong.

What’s the name of a poisonous spider that looks like a fruit? Answer - The Desert Strawberry.

2) Level 2

What animal plays dead to steal the belongings of travelers? Answer - The Bilker Heron.

What is the name of the large casino in Rainbase? Answer - Rain Dinners.

What’s the name of the giant gators who inhabit Sandy Island? Answer - Banana Gators.

3) Level 3

What is port city Nanohana’s local specialty? Answer - Perfume.

What is Alabasta Vice-Commander Pell’s alias? Answer - Pell the Falcon.

What is the rare, giant catfish found only in the Sandora River? Answer - The Sandora Catfish.

Grand Line Quiz Lady

A more mature Zoner can be found in the Water Seven City area after completing a main story quest in Water Seven.

1) Level 1

What is the name of the Sea Train currently servicing Water Seven? Answer - Puffing Tom.

What is the mounted transportation essential to living in Water Seven? Answer - Bull.

What is the name of the annual high tide that overwhelms Water Seven? Answer - Aqua Laguna.

2) Level 2

What is the name of the endangered tree that is the strongest in the world? Answer - Treasure Tree Adam.

How many foremen does Galley-La Company have for each dock? Answer - Five.

What is the highest-tier Bull you can rent from the Rental Bull Shop? Answer - King Bull.

3) Level 3

One Piece Odyssey players can find Zoner northwest of Dock One in a save point's corner. Interacting with her will auto-complete the third level.

Grand Line Quiz Madam

A rather middle-aged Zoner can be found in One Piece Odyssey's South Town, in the Marineford City Area.

1) Level 1

What is the name of the bell in western Marineford? Answer - The Ox Bell.

The “Ultimate Military Force” of Marines HQ are Aokiji, Kizaru, and who else? Answer - Akainu.

What is the name of the prison impossible to break into or out of? Answer - Impel Down.

2) Level 2

The Three Great Powers of the Grand Line are the Four Emperors, Marines HQ, and? Answer - The Seven Warlords of the Sea.

What is the name of the giant gate in both Enies Lobby and Impel Down? Answer - The Gates of Justice.

What is the name of the warden of Impel Down? Answer - Magellan.

3) Level 3

Gamers will simply have to reach the Ox Bell Plaza in One Piece Odyssey to rescue Zoner from the escaping inmates. Defeating them will complete the third level.

Grand Line Quiz Mister

A very old pink-haired man can be found to be a transformed Zoner in the Dressrosa City area.

1) Level 1

What is the name of the place in Dressrosa where gladiators fight? Answer - The Corrida Coliseum.

What is the name of the violent fish that lives in the sea near Dressrosa? Answer - The Fighting Fish.

What flower blooms in the garden near the Dressrosa Royal Palace? Answer - Sunflower.

2) Level 2

Who is the man called the strongest gladiator of the Corrida Coliseum? Answer - Kyros.

What are the dwarves who live in Dressrosa called? Answer - The Tontattas.

The current Ultimate Military Force of Marines HQ are Kizaru, Ryokugyu, and? Answer - Fujitora.

3) Level 3

Head south of the Coliseum in One Piece Odyssey to rescue a kidnapped Zoner. Be prepared for a fight and end the battle and finish level 3.

Odyssey is the latest video game entry in the One Piece franchise from publishers Bandai Namco Entertainment. Announced as part of the series’ 25th anniversary. This title offers a new adventure starring protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew.

The game is scheduled for a January 13, 2023 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

