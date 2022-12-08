How to team up with friends in Elden Ring’s PvP Colosseum 

Elden Ring’s Colosseum update is finally live, and players are already enjoying the PvP arena that the new patch has brought with it. Aside from competing against other online players with overpowered builds, spells, and incantations, you will also be able to fight your friends or team up with them in the three available PvP modes.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING The Colosseums have opened their gates.



In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. The Colosseums have opened their gates.In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. https://t.co/BFIwOeJQFs

To team up with your friends, you will either need to make your way to Limgrave or the Caelid Colosseum. The two arenas will allow you to enter a match with friends and gear up for the free-for-all United Combat and Combat Ordeal modes.

However, some players have reported having trouble playing in the Colosseum with their friends.

Today’s guide will go over how you will be able to team up with your friends in Elden Ring’s latest PvP arena, the Colosseum.

Teaming up with friends in Elden Ring’s Colosseum

As mentioned, to be able to play in the new PvP arena with friends in Elden Ring, you will either be required to make your way to the Limgrave Colosseum or Caelid Colosseum. However, only the Caelid Colosseum will allow you to use Spirit Ashes.

Hence, to be able to team up with your friends at the Colosseum, you will be required to:

Make your way to the menu option of the game and navigate to Multiplayer. There you will be required to set up a group password. The password is seen on the right of the screen. Make sure that it’s simple, but difficult enough that strangers do not accidentally make their way in.

Once your password is set, you will then be required to share it with your friends — the ones you want to play the Colosseum mode with. They will then be required to use their Tarnished Furled Finger, and only then will you be able to summon them into your server.

They will be required to use the same password in order to join your world. Once they are in, you and your teammates will be required to make your way to either of the two above-mentioned Colosseums in Elden Ring.

It’s important that you and your friends use the same Colosseum to play the mode or you will not be matched together. Once you and two other friends reach any one of the Colosseum, you will then need to choose the United Combat match, where you will be able to play together as a team against others.

The United Combat mode will allow you to fight against a group of three pre-made players or three matchmade randoms.

The Elden Ring update is such that you will be able to play against each other if you are in a group of six. You can go for a 3v3 or a free-for-all match against one another. However, for this to happen, you and your friends will be required to set and use the Colosseum password before entering it.

