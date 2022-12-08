Can you parry Colossal swords in Elden Ring?

Parrying is arguably one of the most vital skills that players can master in Elden Ring. Once someone learns to parry, they will be able to tackle almost any boss or PvP specialist in the game with ease.

However, one of the biggest questions that players often ask is whether Colossal weapons can be parried. Hence, a brief discussion regarding this particular concept has been done in this article.

Elden Ring's PvP is quite difficult and players who can parry well will always have an edge over those who do not know that skill. However, gaining knowledge about enemy weapons is vital if players want to become a parry god within the game.

Elden Ring players can parry Colossal swords, though it comes with a catch

Colossal swords are Ultra Greatswords in Elden Ring. They are heavy, require a lot of strength to use and are some of the hardest hitting weapons in the game. However, they are also quite slow compared to weapons like daggers and katanas and consume a lot of stamina.

Hence, when an average player thinks about parrying a weapon this heavy with a basic buckler shield, it is understandable if they feel that it is not possible. However, as it happens, Colossal swords can be parried, but only when they are being wielded in one-handed mode.

Colossal swords are just like every other weapon in the game and can be used in both one-handed as well as two-handed stances. Unfortunately, players cannot parry Colossal swords if someone is attacking them in a two-handed mode.

It is simply not possible and no amount of stat building or shield optimization will make it work. However, this is not the only thing that players need to be careful about.

If someone uses the Bloodhound Step Ash of War combined with Colossal swords, then that cannot be parried by a shield either. Usually players will use a thrusting attack whenever they use the Bloodhound Step and it will hit no matter the case.

Thus, if players see that someone is using a Colossal Sword in Elden Ring and is two-handing the weapon, they should simply switch away the parry build. However, this does not mean that parrying is the only way to counter enemy players in.

Obviously, Parry works in most scenarios, but those who are two-handing a Colossal sword will have an advantage in the aforementioned case. The best course of action in such a scenario would be switching to a sorcery or faith build or onto a dexterity build.

There is also the option to switch to a strength build and just go into a head-on battle. However, players who will two-hand a Colossal sword will usually be quite slow to attack.

Hence, being smart and swift will definitely be the best course of action against such players. It is extremely vital to remember that Colossal swords hit like a truck and face tanking those weapons without enough physical damage negation is suicide in Elden Ring.

As it happens, none of the dexterity builds have that option as they mostly rely on speed and damage. Hence, players will need to get their dodging game strong in order to take down the tanky Colossal sword users in the most optimal way.

