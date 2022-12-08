Best Colossal Swords for Elden Ring Colosseum 

FromSoftware, on November 7, 2022, officially released the brand new Colosseum update for Elden Ring. This is a PvP-exclusive mode where players engage in 1v1 or 3v3 team fights.

Colossal swords are arguably some of the game's most popular weapons, and several players might be willing to use them in the Colosseum. The following section dives into the best colossal swords that can be used in the Colosseum for PvP players and has been discussed in detail.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING The Colosseums have opened their gates.



In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. The Colosseums have opened their gates.In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. https://t.co/BFIwOeJQFs

It is important to remember that this list is subjective and that some entries might not appease certain players. Hence, if players feel that some other weapon suits their playstyle better, they can always go for those.

Greatsword and four other Colossal Swords that players should use in Elden Ring Colosseum

1) Starscourge Greatsword

The Starscourge Greatsword is one of the best colossal swords in the game. It is the only weapon that does not need to be obtained twice to dual-wield. This weapon uses gravity magic, where players can draw enemies in and then deal explosive damage.

Hence, it can always catch opposition players off-guard, especially in the Limgrave Colosseum, where respawning is an option. If you can catch two or three enemies at once, it can become a game-changer.

2) Maliketh's Black blade

This is one of the most underrated Colossal swords in Elden Ring. Maliketh's Black blade is heaven for players who love to go for faith builds. This weapon hits very hard and has a compelling weapon art.

The weapon art for this one is called Destined Death, and when used, slam the sword to the ground and release a barrage of sweeping strikes. If these strikes hit the enemy, it will reduce the HP pool and continue dealing damage for a short time.

The weapon art is easy to see and can be easily dodged. However, in a free-for-all game mode with chaos everywhere, this weapon can catch one or two enemies off guard and deal a devastating blow to them.

3) Watchdog's Greatsword

This is quite a decent weapon to use amongst the other colossal swords in Elden Ring. The Watchdog's Greatsword has excellent damage potential, mainly if players use infusions.

It does fall short compared to some of the other weapons in this list, but it is still a good choice in case players fail to obtain the others. Cold infusions are probably the best one to go for in this weapon, as it can have two or three-shot enemies if appropriately used.

4) Godslayer Greatsword

The Godslayer Greatsword is one of the best colossal swords in Elden Ring. The weapon boasts tremendous physical damage, can be used for faith builds, and can stagger enemies quite well.

In the Colosseum, this weapon will come in handy both in team-based modes and in 1v1 duels, where the weapon's efficiency dramatically matters.

5) Greatsword

The Greatsword is quite arguably the best colossal sword in Elden Ring. The weapon is balanced and can be used for many builds.

The best thing about this weapon is its simplicity; players do not have to learn special moves to use it efficiently. A fundamental strength built with this weapon will do wonders in the Colosseum of champions. Hence, players who want to try hard in Elden Ring's PvP should consider picking up this weapon soon.

Poll : 0 votes