How to beat the Erdtree Burial Watchdog in Elden Ring

The Erdtree Burial Watchdog is one of the earlier bosses that players will encounter in Elden Ring.

While the fight is not one of the toughest that players will come across, it can be tricky if they aren't prepared. It is also vital that players bring a shield to use as a solid defense.

Along with that, magic attacks will deal extra damage compared to a regular weapon. The hardest part is predicting the attacks that the Erdtree Burial Watchdog dishes out. Once those are pinpointed, the battle is much easier to win.

How to defeat the Erdtree Burial Watchdog in Elden Ring

Fortunately, not much preparation is needed to take on the Erdtree Burial Watchdog. If a player is confident in their combat abilities, this battle should not give them too much trouble.

Defensive strategies will help immensely against this Elden Ring boss (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

While a shield does help block the majority of its attacks, that shield can be broken if it is not at a high enough level. Here are all of the attacks to look out for against the Erdtree Burial Watchdog:

Triple Slam : This is the most common attack. The boss rises up, moves towards the player, then slams the area near the player three times.

: This is the most common attack. The boss rises up, moves towards the player, then slams the area near the player three times. Sword Slam : The Sword Slam starts off like the Triple Slam, but ends with a massive strike with a sword.

: The Sword Slam starts off like the Triple Slam, but ends with a massive strike with a sword. Lunge : The Watchdog pulls out a sword and lunges very quickly at the player.

: The Watchdog pulls out a sword and lunges very quickly at the player. Spin : While holding its sword out to the sword, the boss rapdily spins around the fighting area.

: While holding its sword out to the sword, the boss rapdily spins around the fighting area. Multi-stab : The Erdtree Burial Watchdog jabs its sword at the player in rapid succession.

: The Erdtree Burial Watchdog jabs its sword at the player in rapid succession. Fire Breath: Fire gathers in its mouth and is spewed out at the player.

Players must simply back away during attacks and hold up their shield. Most of the boss' attacks can be blocked without any issues. Keep a close eye on the stamina bar, however, so it isn't lowered in the middle of an attack.

Attack the boss from the sides and the back (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players must pair usage of the shield with dodging and strafing. Make sure to keep running and always avoid the boss' area attacks, such as the Spin and Fire Breath. After successfully blocking or dodging an attack, players will have a short window to attack.

Cast a spell or rush in to deal some physical damage with a weapon. When it is breathing fire, take advantage of its open back. Rotate to its rear and brutalize this Elden Ring boss until it falls.

