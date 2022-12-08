5 best Sorcery builds for Elden Ring Colosseum

Sorcery builds are extremely popular in Elden Ring as they make the game easier once players obtain all the items required for a specific build. This is true for both PvE as well PvP of the game.

With the release of the Colosseum update, many players might be willing to use Sorceries in the PvP arenas. Hence, this article provides a list of Sorcery builds that you can use in Colosseum games.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING The Caelid Colosseum hosts all the modes from the other Colosseums – Duels, United Combat & Combat Ordeal – with the addition of Spirit Ashes.



Summon your preferred spectral companions to fight alongside you and your team. The Caelid Colosseum hosts all the modes from the other Colosseums – Duels, United Combat & Combat Ordeal – with the addition of Spirit Ashes.Summon your preferred spectral companions to fight alongside you and your team. https://t.co/WLmW281WF9

It is, however, essential to remember that builds are highly varied in Elden Ring, especially when it comes to Sorceries. Hence, this list is not conclusive, as players can always find more builds to go for.

Comet Azur and four other Sorcery builds that players should consider in Elden Ring Colosseum update

1) Comet Azur One shot build

The specifications for this build are as follows:

Class: Astrologer

Stats: Intelligence, Mind, Endurance, Vigor

Weapon: Lusat's Glintstone Staff

Talisman: Radagon Icon, Graven School Talisman, Marika's Soreseal

Spells: Comet Azur, Unseen Form

Crystal Tears: Cerulean Hidden Tear, Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear

This build has immense nuking potential and can practically one-shot any player in PvP. However, there are certain limitations, as the Cerulean Hidden Tear wears off quite quickly, and the build will not be as good in a direct 1v1 duel unless players can confuse enemies with their movements.

It is better suited for team fights, where two other players will be ready to keep enemies engaged.

2) Standard Mage Build

The specifications for this build are as follows:

Class: Astrologer

Stats: Intelligence, Mind, Endurance, Vigor

Weapon: Lusat's Glintstone Staff

Talisman: Radagon's Icon, Graven-Mass Talisman

Spells: Comet Azur, Carian Slicer, Loretta's Greatbow, Comet Azur, Glintstone Pebble

Crystal Tears: Cerulean Crystal Tear, Magic Shrowding Cracked Tear

This is a build that will work in almost all scenarios within Elden Ring. In PvP, it is suitable for sustained damage as well as heavy nuke potential. This build provides players with a lot of variety and is excellent for 1v1 duels.

3) New player-friendly Sorcery Build

The Specifications for this build are as follows:

Class: Astrologer

Stats: Intelligence, Mind, Vigor, Endurance

Weapon: Glintstone Staff

Talisman: Radagon's Icon, Cerulean Amber Medallion

Spells: Glintstone Arc, Glintstone Pebble, Loretta's Greatbow'

Crystal Tears: None

This is a basic mage build for brand new players who lack knowledge of the game. It can deal good damage and will work well in team fights or free-for-all modes. It is not as good in 1v1 fights since the opposition will probably have more advanced builds.

4) Hybrid Melee Build for Sorcerers

The specifications for this build are as follows:

Class: Astrologer

Stats: Intelligence, Endurance, Mind, Vigor

Weapon: Moonveil, Meteorite Staff

Talisman: Radagon Icon, Graven-Mass Talisman, Millicent's Prosthesis

Spells: Rock Sling

Crystal Tears: Intelligence-Knot Crystal Tear, Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear

This is a build meant for those players in Elden Ring who want to use the Moonveil but still want to continue playing as a sorcerer. This build will be functional mainly in 1v1 fights, as the Rock Sling and the Moonveil shine in single-target situations. It is also straightforward, though some items can be hard to obtain in Elden Ring.

5) Dark Moon Build

The specifications for this build are as follows:

Class: Astrologer

Stats: Intelligence, Mind, Endurance, Vigor

Weapon: Dark Moon Greatsword, Azur's Glintstone Staff

Talisman: Godfrey Icon, Radagon Icon

Spells: Glintstone Pebble, Ranni's Dark Moon

Crystal Tears: Intelligence-Knot Crystal Tear, Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear

This is also a heavy-damage build that relies on the Dark Moon sorceries and the Greatsword. This build is quite good, but it is pretty hard to finish. The Dark Moon Greatsword especially requires a massive questline that leads to one of the secret endings for the game.

Poll : 0 votes