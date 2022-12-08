How to swing Colossal Swords faster in Elden Ring Colosseum

Elden Ring, the FromSoftware magnum opus that took the world by storm upon its release back in the month of February this year, recently received a substantial update, adding several quality-of-life and gameplay fixes as well as a brand new PvP game mode, the Colosseum arena.

The update 1.08, finally allow players to access the three Colosseums found across the Lands Between. The first Colosseum that players will most likely come across in their journey through the punishing yet breathtaking Lands Between is in Limgrave. The second one is in Leyndell, and the third and final one will potentially be the Colosseum of Caelid, a slightly tricky location to find and access.

Much like regular PvP duels and invasions, players are free to partake in arena battles at any rune level, with player levels being scaled based on the average rune level of all participants. Elden Ring, being a Souls-like action role-playing game in the same vein as FromSoftware's Dark Souls titles, allows players to come up with plenty of cool and intriguing build combinations.

While most weapons in Elden Ring are viable for PvP, nothing comes close to the sheer damage and destructive capabilities of the Colossal swords. While most players dismiss the Colossal weapons due to their cumbersome and slow moveset, that does not mean that these weapons are not viable for PvP in Elden Ring.

The Colossal weapons might pack a mighty punch, but are relatively sluggish in comparison to other Elden Ring weapons

The Colossal weapons, mostly consisting of swords, are found throughout the Lands Between. Most of these Colossal weapons in Elden Ring are drops from either a legacy dungeon boss or a field boss. However, some can also be obtained via exploration of the many diverse biomes of the game, from Limgrave, all the way to the Forbidden Lands.

Here's a list of all the Colossal weapons that players can obtain in Elden Ring version 1.08:

Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Dragon Greatclaw

Envoy's Greathorn

Prelate's Inferno Crozier

Duelist Greataxe

Rotten Greataxe

Golem's Halberd

Giant-Crusher

Great Club

Troll Hammer

Watchdog's Staff

Staff of the Avatar

Rotten Staff

Ghiza's Wheel

Axe of Godfrey

Colossal weapons like the Axe of Godfrey, Fallingstar Beast Jaw, and Dragon Greatclaw drop from main storyline as well as optional bosses, while weapons like the Prelate's Inferno Crozier, Giant-Crusher, and Great Club are found through exploration and enemy drops.

Most of these Colossal weapons come with a staggering strength requirement, along with a massive encumberance increase, which can massively impact a player's movement and dodge speed (fat or mid-rolling). Therefore, talismans like the Arsenal Charm or Great-Jar's Arsenal are a must-have for builds using Colossal weapons so as to maintain Agility.

Firstly, it bears mentioning that FromSoftware themselves have significantly helped in making the Colosssal weapons viable in PvP by increasing the speed of their overall moveset through many post-launch patches. Besides that, the best way to increase swing speed is to have low encumberance (preferably fast-roll), which increases the overall Agility of the player.

While there is no definite way to substantially increase the swing speed on Colossal weapons, players can still maintain their overall Agility by using lightweight armor and talismans. The Colossal weapons generally possess enough Poise to tank enemy hits, which gives players enough time to trade a few blows and retreat without requiring heavy armor or Poise-increasing talismans.

Players should also invest a healthy amount of points into Stamina and Vigor if they plan to use Colossal weapons for PvP or even PvE content in Elden Ring.

