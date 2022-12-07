Elden Ring guide: How to get to the Colosseum in Caelid

Elden Ring and its rumored DLC expansion(s) have recently made headlines. However, this was not due to any official announcement from developer FromSoftware or publisher Bandai Namco but from a host of evidence data miners could extract from the recent patch deployed for the game.

While players are yet to get any announcement for a story DLC, FromSoftware recently released a new patch. Version 1.08, alongside the standard balancing and performance optimizations, also adds a PvP mode in the Colosseums littered across the map of the Lands Between.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING The Colosseums have opened their gates.



In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. The Colosseums have opened their gates.In Update 1.08, players can now engage in Player versus Player arena fights using the Effigies of Marika located in each Colosseum lobby or at the Roundtable Hold, once you have visited each location once. https://t.co/BFIwOeJQFs

While players can access these Colosseum PvP events from the Round Table Hold by interacting with the statue of Queen Marika, you need to go to the Colosseums to access them. While the Leyndell and Limgrave Colosseums are pretty easy to find, the ones in Caelid can be tricky.

Accessing the Caelid Colosseum in Elden Ring is a little tricky since it requires players to access the Siofra River region of the Lands Between

The Limgrave and Leyndell Colosseums in Elden Ring is relatively easy to access, and players usually stumble upon them while exploring the regions. The Limgrave Colosseum is towards the east of the broken bridge, while the Leyndell Colosseum is opposite the Queen's Bedchamber location, accessible right before the Godfrey, the first Lord boss fight.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING The Caelid Colosseum hosts all the modes from the other Colosseums – Duels, United Combat & Combat Ordeal – with the addition of Spirit Ashes.



Summon your preferred spectral companions to fight alongside you and your team. The Caelid Colosseum hosts all the modes from the other Colosseums – Duels, United Combat & Combat Ordeal – with the addition of Spirit Ashes.Summon your preferred spectral companions to fight alongside you and your team. https://t.co/WLmW281WF9

Despite being in players' full view from the Isolated Merchant Shack Site of Grace, you cannot reach the Colosseum without falling to death. The right way to access the Colosseum in Caelid is via the Siofra River, accessible through Limgrave. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get to the Colosseum in Caelid in Elden Ring:

Go to the Siofra River Well in the Northern region of Limgrave from behind the Warmasters Shack Site of Grace.

Descend through the Siofra River Well to reach the Siofra River.

Proceed north through Siofra to get to the Worshipper's Woods Site of Grace.

Proceed north from the Worshipper's Woods Site of Grace to reach another lift which will take players to Caelid.

Players need at least two Stonesword Keys to activate the lift.

Once players activate the lift, they will be able to ascend from Siofra towards Caelid and will be able to grab the Deep Siofra Well Site of Grace upon exiting the lift chamber.

Proceed north from the Deep Siofra Well along the narrow path with two giant archers.

Players can choose to kill the giant archer golems, which is recommended since they have an incredible range and can inflict much damage using their great arrows.

Players will eventually come face-to-face with the Great-jar who guards the Colosseum of Caelid.

Interacting with the great-jar will allow players to challenge three of the Great-jar champions, and upon defeating them, players will get the Greatjar talisman and access to the Colosseum of Caelid.

The announcement of Elden Ring's new free DLC came as a surprise for many players

The Colosseums were already available in the game but were left unused, with no way to enter them or interact with these huge structures. Many players have speculated that these Colosseums present throughout the Lands Between is meant to be dueling arenas, much like those in the two expansions for Dark Souls 3, Ashes of Ariandel, and The Ringed City.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



The free Colosseum Update is now available. Join the fight and prove your worth.



Full patch notes can be viewed here:



#ELDENRING Come forth, warriors, and walk the path of champions.The free Colosseum Update is now available. Join the fight and prove your worth.Full patch notes can be viewed here: bnent.eu/ERPatch108 Come forth, warriors, and walk the path of champions.The free Colosseum Update is now available. Join the fight and prove your worth.Full patch notes can be viewed here: bnent.eu/ERPatch108#ELDENRING https://t.co/G6E7Ymkp7O

With data miners finding evidence of Colosseums being prepared for an upcoming PvP mode, FromSoftware likely created these Colosseums for multiplayer PvP interactions. Although most players were expecting an announcement in the upcoming The Game Awards 2022, scheduled for December 8, 2022, FromSoftware subverted expectations by deploying Elden Ring 1.08 update a day before TGA 2022.

