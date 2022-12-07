Elden Ring update (1.08) patch notes - free Colosseum update, new hairstyles, and more

Elden Ring has released its (1.08) update, bringing the Colosseum update for all players. This will let players participate in PvP and face off in arenas, be it 1v1, 3v3, or an all-out Last-Man standing mode.

Developed by From Software, Elden Ring took the world by storm when it was released earlier in the year. Hidetaka Miyazaki's latest masterpiece follows the journey of the Tarnished across the Land Between, facing off against numerous foes.

Fans have been hoping for some new content for the Game of the Year contender, and FromSoftware surprised them by announcing the free Colosseum update yesterday. The PvP Arena will let players test out their builds and face off against each other.

What's new in Elden Ring update (1.08)?

The biggest new addition in Elden Ring update (1.08) is, of course, the PvP Colosseums. Players will be able to face off against one another in three Colosseums across the Land Between.

PvP Colosseums

The Colosseum doors open for the first time to reveal a new challenge, unlocking three new arenas. Located in Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell, each arena comes with its own sets of rules and will be theatres of fierce Player versus Player confrontations.

Limgrave Colosseum

The Limgrave Colosseum features two modes: United Combat and Combat Ordeal.

In United Combat, combatants will be divided into two teams to fight in timed battles with the ability to respawn. Each death and respawn grants points to the adversaries, offering victory to the team with the higher score.

In Combat Ordeal, it’s every Tarnished for themselves. Combatants in this mode can also respawn until the timer hits zero, and the one with the most points will prevail as victor.

Royal Colosseum

The Royal Colosseum, located in Leyndell, features Duel Mode. Two Tarnished face off in a duel to the death, and without the ability to respawn.

Caelid Colosseum

The Caelid Colosseum features all aforementioned modes with the addition of being able to summon Spirit Ashes to fight by players’ sides.

Patch (1.08) also added a few new cosmetic options for players to equip, be it in the Colosseum or in their adventure.

Cosmetics

Five new hairstyles also await players returning to their adventure in Elden Ring or taking on the new challenges in the Colosseums.

With that being said, let's take a look at the full patch note of Elden Ring update (1.08).

Elden Ring update (1.08) full patch notes

the (1.08) patch brings a slew of PvP balancing as well as bug fixes along with the new Colosseum update and the new cosmetics. The full patch notes is as follows,

Elden Ring update (1.08) - Major new features

The Colosseums of Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell are now open.

In these arenas, players can engage in a variety of combat trials: one-on-one duels, free-for-alls & team battles up to six players, and special fights with spirit summoning enabled.

New hairstyles for character creation have been added. These are also available during character edition by using the Round Table Hold Clouded Mirror Stand.

Elden Ring update (1.08) - PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play

Reduced thrusting weapons counterattack damage.

Reduced guard efficiency when attacking with your shield up for some weapon types.

The poise damage of the following weapons have been reduced (Weapon Arts poise damage remains unchanged):

Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Axes / Spears / Twinblade Swords / Katanas

Reduced the poise damage of the Incantation Bestial Sling.

Reduced the power of the Spell Carian Slicer.

Elden Ring update (1.08) - General balance adjustments

Increased the speed and distance of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons:

Daggers / Axes / Hammers / Flails (dual wielded)

Increased the speed of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons:

Twinblade (two-handed) / Reaper / Fist / Claw

Slightly increased the speed of crouching and rolling attacks of Colossal Swords.

Increased the stagger damage of Axes’ guard counters.

Increased poise when attacking with two-handed Hammers.

Increased poise damage of Claws. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Increased poise value during the active part of the Stamp (Upward Cut / Sweep) Weapon Art.

Increased poise damage of the weapon slash part of the Transient Moonlight Weapon Art, and reduced the poise damage of the magic wave.

Reduced the speed Thrusting Swords and Heavy Thrusting Swords crouching attacks.

Reduced the stagger caused by double-handed Heavy Thrusting Swords jumping attacks.

Reduced poise damage of Hammers, Great Hammers, and some Colossal Weapons. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Reduced the poise damage of the Cragblade Weapon Art.

Reduced hitbox duration of the flame portion of the Flaming Strike Weapon Art.

Reduced poise damage of the Flame of the Redmanes Weapon Art.

Reduced the time it takes to activate the guard part of the Shield Bash Weapon Art.

Reduced the poise damage of the Gravity Bolt Weapon Art.

Elden Ring update (1.08) - Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented consumable items from being replenished when teleporting to a grace from the map.

Fixed a bug where stamina would replenish when switching to a crouching position while running.

Fixed a bug where Spell, Incantation, and item input actions were ignored while guarding against attacks.

Fixed incorrect physical attack values of some attacks of the Serpent-Hunter weapon.

Fixed a bug that prevented the follow-up attack from occurring when the Black Sword Incantation was activated with a Sacred Seal in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the attack power of the right hand weapon was sometimes applied when casting the Inescapable Frenzy Incantation with a two-handed Sacred Seal in the left hand.

Fixed a bug that could cause multiple damage instances when certain Spells and Incantations were casted while jumping.

Fixed a bug that caused Weapon Arts to be incorrectly used with specific combinations of weapon and Weapon Arts.

The Elden Ring update is now available to download for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. All players can update and jump right into the Colosseum.

