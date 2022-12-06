Elden Ring set to receive free Colosseum Update, focuses on PvP content

Following the massive success of Elden Ring's release earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for new content in the form of updates and DLCs. To that end, developers FromSoftware officially announced the Colosseum Update, which will be released tomorrow on December 7, 2022. The DLC will be available for free to all owners of the iconic open-world action RPG title.

While this might disappoint some fans, it will not be a single-player update. Instead, it caters to PvP (player vs player) fans as it allows them to participate in battle arenas against other players. Read on to learn more about the upcoming Colosseum Update.

Here's all you need to know about the free Colosseum Update for Elden Ring

In fairly straightforward fashion, players will be able to test their unique builds against others within enclosed arenas, which can be 1v1 or even up to 3v3 matchups. Furthermore, Spirit Ashes will be allowed during Colosseum battles. This allows players to summon any acquired Spirits, which are basically AI-controlled companions that can provide aid.

The Colosseum will also feature free-for-alls, which is basically a chaotic last-man standing mode. At the end of the day, players will have to rely on themselves to see it through to the end.

Elden Ring already features PvP options, allowing fans to invade other players' sessions and fight them. This includes hindering their progress through certain dungeons and battles as well. As for the Colosseum, it seems like there are three such structures located in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, each of which players will be able to visit.

In fact, these already exist in the game as fully modeled structures, with one fan even managing to get in. However, they were little more than barren areas, considering they were unusable. At the time, it was rumored to be some form of a future DLC and we now know that they will feature exciting PvP battles.

It remains to be seen what other additions and changes this update will bring. The update's trailer revealed very little information and instead showed everything in action. For example, will there be PvE battles where a team of players can take on arena bosses? Dataminers have already found two massive enemies inside, so that may be enough evidence.

Elden Ring's free Colosseum Update will be available to players on all supported platforms, such as PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

