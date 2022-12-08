All Colosseum locations in Elden Ring for PvP

Elden Ring's Colosseum content is currently live, and the free update introduces heated PvP battles to the acclaimed open-world action RPG. To engage in the new PvP content, players will have to travel to specific locations across the vast map to participate in each arena. There are three such Colosseums throughout The Lands Between.

Given how large the map is, players can travel to the closest arena and prepare to test their skills. This guide details how to find the locations of each Colosseum in the Elden Ring.

Here's where to find all three Colosseums in Elden RIng

There is a Colosseum in each of the three Elden Ring locations: Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell. Note that each arena also offers a different multiplayer experience.

Limgrave Colosseum

It is located in the northernmost part of Limgrave, the area where players begin their journey in Elden Ring's world of The Lands Between. It can be found past the Site of Grace at the Warmaster's Shack. Head northwards from there until you come across a massive structure. Note that on the way there, you will also pass under a bridge, which leads to one of the Divine Towers.

The Limgrave Colosseum can be seen on the map as a semicircular mark. United Combat (2v2 team battle) and Combat ordeal (free-for-all) activities are available in this arena and both are timed.

Leyndell Colosseum

The easiest way to get to the Leyndell Colosseum is from the West Rampart Site of Grace in the Elden Ring. To get to the Site of Grace, players must make their way to the capital, then through the East Ramparts, followed by the Avenue Balcony.

Note that players will be able to access this area even after beating the game. The Colosseum only allows partaking in the 1v1 Duel Mode and with no respawn mechanics, players have only one shot at victory.

Caelid Colosseum

It is located in the hellish Caelid region and requires the most effort to reach. The area can be found in the northeast corner of the Caelid map and to the west of the Limgrave Colosseum.

Start from Siofra Well, and make sure you have a Stonesword Key. Go underground, advance past the enemies, and reach the other side, where an elevator can be used to head back up. Use the Stonesword Key to activate the elevator, which should take players to a new area of Caelid. This leads to another Site of Grace where players can catch a breather.

Then, head down the path past the giant golem archers until you reach the Great-Jar NPC next to the Colosseum. The best thing about this arena is that players can participate in various modes, including those under Limgrave and Leyndell Colosseums. Additionally, players can use Spirit Ashes in battle, which are summonable companions that fight for you (the other two areas do not allow this mechanic).

The Colosseum update is free across all platforms. Elden Ring was released in February 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

