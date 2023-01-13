One Piece Odyssey - 5 tips for beginning players

One Piece Odyssey is a fantastic RPG from Bandai Namco, and it retells some classic stories from the anime’s past in a new way. There's much worth knowing as players tackle their memories and explore the mysterious Waford Island.

Some of it can feel overwhelming as you travel around Waford Island and beyond in One Piece Odyssey. These suggestions will help you get into the game and make the most of your time playing as a new player.

One Piece Odyssey players will find success with these tips

5) Take advantage of Memory Cubes swapping around

With enough exploration in One Piece Odyssey, you’ll have enough Memory Cubes to upgrade all the powers of the Straw Hat Pirates. However, in the early game, they’re at a premium. You’ll only have so many skills to level up and Memory Cubes to use. The game allows you to unequip and reequip them at will, so take advantage of it!

For example, if you’re going into a fight where you know, you will be using specific strikes, like Zoro’s Rashomon or Luffy’s Gum-Gum Gatling, pop skill points into those instead of the other attacks you likely won’t be using. That will increase the overall damage output of those moves in One Piece Odyssey.

4) Craft early and often

Early in One Piece Odyssey, you can set up camp and have a party when you find campsites/inns around the game. While partying, you can have Sanji cook food, have Usopp create Trick Balls, and eventually, Nico Robin can meld accessories together.

Characters will leave your party every so often when a new chapter starts, usually for lore reasons. Nico Robin, for example, won’t show up during the Alabasta arc since she would only cause pain to Princess Vivi. This means you’ll want to do some farming of enemy packs.

Bronze Bat Soup is one of the best healing items in the game. It heals all allies for 1,000 HP and boosts DEF/GUTS by 10% for three turns.

Quite a few bosses have powerful AOE attacks, so having a heavy stock of these will be key. The recipe is found in Adio’s House, and you can easily farm Bronze Bats on Waford Island. Because One Piece Odyssey characters can leave the party for various reasons, you want to take advantage of these crafting skills.

3) Trick Balls are invaluable to use in boss fights

Speaking of crafting, Usopp’s Trick Balls are of the utmost importance when fighting boss fights. Bosses in One Piece Odyssey are mighty. They hit hard and take very little in return most times. The game’s difficulty is pretty relaxed until you get to a boss fight. Suddenly, things are incredibly frustrating.

Usopp, sniper of the Straw Hat Pirate crew and creator of Trick Balls, can make several useful options for you. I often found myself using the Trick Balls that reduce Attack/Defense stats by 10% to make the bosses more manageable.

He can also create Trick Balls that can trigger status ailments, so keep these in mind for the most dangerous situations in One Piece Odyssey.

2) Interact with all signposts you see in One Piece Odyssey

During Chapter 2, you’ll unlock Fast Travel, and this will work in every future Memoria area in One Piece Odyssey. However, you’ll want to click on them every time you see them. When you first unlock Fast Travel, it will let you head back to any signpost you’ve already been to. This lets you backtrack to other areas faster.

When you finish a Memoria area in One Piece Odyssey, the game will unlock any signposts you missed. This will allow you to come back and explore at your leisure, and there are plenty of reasons to return to the areas. Side quests, Bounties, leveling up, finding Memory Cubes, you’re going to want to backtrack often in the game.

1) The Straw Hat Crew gives you hints that are useful in the field

Every member of the Straw Hat Pirates has a use in the field. Luffy is the most useful because he can get you to many out-of-the-way places. Don’t take this to mean that he’s the only character that can be in front of the party in the field

Occasionally, while exploring towns or dungeons, one of the crew members will inform you that they can be useful. Sanji will hint that there’s helpful something nearby, or Nami will start talking about money, for example. Keep an eye out for these hints and swap these characters. That’s a way to get some easy trophies, leading to useful items and money for your party.

Whether farming money, grinding experience, or simply exploring the game, these tips will make this game a more enjoyable experience. There are other things worth knowing as well.

Always do Dramatic Scenes, and don’t be afraid to autofight with double speed on while doing your level grind. There’s so much to see and do in this game, so take the time to explore thoroughly.

