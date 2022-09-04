Who is Miss All Sunday in One Piece? Explained

One of the most engaging aspects of characters in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series is the plethora of epithets and hidden names fans can find within.

One of the most famous examples is the enigmatic “D.” middle initial, which several characters have been shown to possess, but no explanation of the name has been given yet.

This extends to both One Piece’s heroes and villains, with many characters who can be slotted into each archetype possessing at least one epithet or secret name. One such character is the enigmatic Miss All Sunday, whose reveal of her real name somewhat confused many fans upon their first watch-through.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down who Miss All Sunday truly is, and why she makes her debut in One Piece with that name.

One Piece’s Nico Robin’s initial introduction confused fans due to the name she was initially introduced with

Who is Miss All Sunday?

The true identity of Miss All Sunday is none other than One Piece fan-favorite, Nico Robin. Fans eventually see Robin join the Straw Hat crew officially and without doubt following the series’ Water 7 saga, consisting of the Water 7 and Enies Lobby arcs.

Robin was initially introduced, however, during the earlier Alabasta arc as one of the Baroque Works agents. Baroque Works is the criminal syndicate headed by none other than fan-favorite ex-Shichibukai, Sir Crocodile. The syndicate’s initial goal was to destabilize and take over Alabasta, with Crocodile set to be positioned as its new ruler.

Baroque Works agents worked in gendered pairs, with one woman and one man each with a codename starting with Miss or Mister, respectively. The male agents were usually given a numbered codename, such as 3 and 0, while female agents received holiday and weekday codenames, such as Monday and Valentine.

Crocodile’s codename, as the organization’s leader, was Mr. 0, with his partner, Nico Robin, being codenamed Miss All Sunday. The two worked with each other consistently and constantly, as did every other partnership pair within the organization.

It’s worth mentioning that, while many of the syndicate's agents worked in gendered pairs, there are some agents who have no partner whatsoever.

Robin uses this codename throughout the entire Alabasta arc, until she abandons Baroque Works and sneaks on board the Straw Hat’s first ship in One Piece, the Going Merry.

She then reintroduces herself as Nico Robin, asking to join the crew since employment by Baroque Works is no longer an option due to Luffy’s defeating Crocodile.

She also cites Luffy’s decision to save her as a reason for joining the crew, having apparently accepted dying in the Poneglyph chamber in Alabasta until he saved her from death.

While the exact reasons she accepted her death in that moment aren’t revealed till later, it’s the reasoning she uses to justify her reintroduction to them and joining the crew as Nico Robin.

It can certainly be confusing, with Robin never again adopting the Miss All Sunday epithet after the Alabasta arc concludes. As a result, fans sometimes get confused, when they see others use the Miss All Sunday name when discussing the series online.

Typically, fans use this epithet to describe her antagonistic actions throughout Alabasta, rather than her time in the crew after.

