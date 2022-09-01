One Piece Episode 1031: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After three weeks away from the Land of Wano, One Piece Episode 1031 will finally take fans back to Onigashima, where the battle against Kaido and his forces continues. Anime lovers have already had the chance to learn about Uta’s past these last few weeks, and they are clamoring for the show to get back to the main plot.

Last week, fans were treated to a compilation of Shanks’ best moments in the series, narrated by two people whom he'd inspired, Makino and Koby. This week, One Piece Episode 1031 will focus on Nami, who will have to fight for her life against Big Mom. Continue reading to learn more about the release of this week’s episode as well as what to expect.

Nami will showcase how powerful she is in One Piece Episode 1031

When will the episode come out? Where can you watch it?

One Piece Episode 1031 will air on Japanese TV Networks this Sunday, September 4, at around 11:00 am JST. International fans will be able to stream the episode after a short wait.

Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released worldwide:

Pacific Daylight Time – 7:00 pm, September 3

Central Daylight Time – 9:00 pm, September 3

Eastern Daylight Time – 10:00 pm, September 3

British Summer Time – 3:00 am, September 4

Central European Summer Time– 4:00 am, September 4

Indian Standard Time – 7:30 am, September 4

Philippine Time – 10:00 am, September 4

Australian Central Daylight Time – 11:30 am, September 4

Spain – 10:00 am CEST, September 4

Latin America – 3:00 am PDT, September 4

What happened in the last episode?

One Piece Special Episode 4 was a retelling of the most iconic moments Shanks has been a part of in the franchise, as told by Koby and Makino. Koby remembered the time Shanks saved him from Akainu during the Marineford war, as well as how he single-handedly ended the conflict. The pink-haired man lamented that he would one day have to fight Luffy and Shanks, as this is his duty.

While Koby remembered the war, Makino was reminiscing about Shanks’ influence on Luffy and the Foosha Village. The young mother remembered the time when the Red Hair Pirates fought a group of bandits to save Luffy. She also recalled how Shanks lost his arm to rescue Luffy from the Lord of the Coast.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1031?

Luffy is ready to fight Kaido with all his power (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido and Big Mom are angrier than ever after being outsmarted and overpowered by the Worst Generation. Luffy finally has access to his Advanced Conqueror Haki, which means Kaido is starting to feel the Straw Hat Captain’s attacks. Their real battle is just about to commence, as it seems Kaido is finally starting to see Luffy as a threat.

However, fans have to remember that Big Mom is also a participant in this battle, and she is livid due to Kid and Killer’s actions. She almost drowned after being pushed off Onigashima’s roof, so Big Mom's not pulling her punches anymore, no matter who her opponent is.

Nami and her staff (Image via Toei Animation)

Sadly, Nami and her group will be the ones unfortunate enough to encounter the Yonko this time around. However, not everything is lost, as the fight could mean Nami will finally obtain one of her biggest powerups in the franchise. Fans of the manga have been waiting to see this moment be animated for a while, and One Piece Episode 1031 may finally bring it to life.

The preview of One Piece Episode 1031 also shows Kanjuro running around the castle. Many people will remember that he is still searching for Momonosuke to finally end the Kozuki bloodline before his death. Regardless of what happens in this upcoming episode, fans of the series are happy that One Piece is finally returning to the Land of Wano.

