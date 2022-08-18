One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers cause Twitterati to debate who should and shouldn't be a Straw Hat

After the release of the long-awaited One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers, fans immediately took to Twitter to express their opinions on the issue. As expected, the packed chapter has fans debating everything from the series’ morals and previously expressed values to who should and shouldn’t be a Straw Hat.

As always, amid all the debates regarding the issue, there are also those who are simply celebrating the issue and its events. One Piece Chapter 1057 is indeed unique, as it marks the highly anticipated end of the Wano arc, meaning a new island and new adventures are soon to come.

This point seems to be a major unifying aspect of the issue amongst fans, even if other, more divisive topics are the center of social media discussions.

SPOILERS

#ONEPIECE1057 Having Yamato not present when luffy will visit Aces grave on Sphinx island is a Big L by Oda. #ONEPIECE1057 SPOILERS Having Yamato not present when luffy will visit Aces grave on Sphinx island is a Big L by Oda.#ONEPIECE1057SPOILERS #ONEPIECE1057

As mentioned earlier, One Piece Chapter 1057 has fans heavily debating several key topics that stem from the issue. Unsurprisingly, the discussion of whether or not Yamato should be a Straw Hat pirate is at the top of this list, with fans still becoming increasingly impatient over the status of this specific character.

Imagine Zoro being one of the last members left from a clan hated by the ppl of Wano



Hiyori falling for Zoro only to learn he’s from the clan she despise



The story potential for them

#ONEPIECE1057 I’m starting to like Zoro being a descendant from the Kurozumi clan theory moreImagine Zoro being one of the last members left from a clan hated by the ppl of WanoHiyori falling for Zoro only to learn he’s from the clan she despiseThe story potential for them I’m starting to like Zoro being a descendant from the Kurozumi clan theory moreImagine Zoro being one of the last members left from a clan hated by the ppl of WanoHiyori falling for Zoro only to learn he’s from the clan she despiseThe story potential for them #ONEPIECE1057 https://t.co/TIL1vmpffX

Many pointed out how her overall themes, mannerisms, and dialogue don’t really fit in with the Straw Hats. Fans have cited previous moments in the series that mimic the Straw Hats’ leaving Wano, which takes place in the upcoming issue per the latest spoilers.

Others are arguing that Yamato’s doubling down on living like Oden only further solidifies her joining the crew, as they’ll also eventually join the crew of a future Pirate King.

There's not much evidence being offered by those in this camp beyond the aforementioned main point, but nonetheless, it's makes for a strong argument.

THE GOAT 🐐👑 @kozuki_tv #ONEPIECE1057

Just look at the dialogues that the crew made PERFECT everyone has his perfect character and personally

Now put Yamato in there and she will say something like

"Let's go to the new world like Oden

On God i'm disgusted 🤮

Thanks Oda for leaving Yamato at Wano 🏻 Just look at the dialogues that the crew made PERFECT everyone has his perfect character and personallyNow put Yamato in there and she will say something like"Let's go to the new world like OdenOn God i'm disgusted 🤮Thanks Oda for leaving Yamato at Wano #ONEPIECE1057Just look at the dialogues that the crew made PERFECT everyone has his perfect character and personally Now put Yamato in there and she will say something like"Let's go to the new world like OdenOn God i'm disgusted 🤮Thanks Oda for leaving Yamato at Wano 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/WUlMUj5r0v

Other fans are instead focusing on Hiyori Kozuki’s actions during the issue, which see her denounce the entire Kurozumi clan in one fell swoop. She says that the Kurozumi are destined to forever burn, referencing how “kurozumi” can mean “charcoal” in Japanese.

Dengekivinsmoke @dengekivinsmoke #ONEPIECE1057SPOILERS



"The kurozumi were born to burn"



This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS



🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan



🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a play



This of... "The kurozumi were born to burn"This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a playThis of... #ONEPIECE1057SPOILERS "The kurozumi were born to burn"This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS 🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a playThis of... https://t.co/bNPa2fnbte

While some fans are praising this line and moment, others are criticizing the dichotomy of saying such a line relative to earlier moments in the series. One key example comes from the Water 7 saga, where a major motif is that Robin isn’t committing a crime by being alive simply because of where and to whom she was born.

AhmadKarrar| CW: AnJ @AhmadKarrar4 #ONEPIECE1057 twitter.com/dengekivinsmok… Dengekivinsmoke @dengekivinsmoke #ONEPIECE1057SPOILERS



"The kurozumi were born to burn"



This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS



🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan



🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a play



This of... "The kurozumi were born to burn"This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a playThis of... #ONEPIECE1057SPOILERS "The kurozumi were born to burn"This is TRASH IN SO MANY LEVELS 🟡 The reason as to why orochi and kanjuro turned evil was because they were persecuted by the kozuki clan🟡 Kanjuro's family was murdered in front of him during a playThis of... https://t.co/bNPa2fnbte Life isnt always fair, and even good people can have anger moments. This is the most realistic scenario for the conflict. Glad Oda isnt taking the Naruto kindness path Life isnt always fair, and even good people can have anger moments. This is the most realistic scenario for the conflict. Glad Oda isnt taking the Naruto kindness path🙏 #ONEPIECE1057 twitter.com/dengekivinsmok…

It’s an interesting choice which certainly raises eyebrows when discussing Oda’s longterm thematic narratives and storytelling in the series. Even if fans are reading too much into the line, it is worrisome that such juxtapositions of philosophy can be promoted equally as intensely in the same series.

T.D.A @TeeDeeA_



"A chaotic world! Where are Luffy and co heading to next?"



Hopefully we get a glimpse of the new island in the next chapter 🧐 Official #ONEPIECE1057 preview:"A chaotic world! Where are Luffy and co heading to next?"Hopefully we get a glimpse of the new island in the next chapter 🧐 Official #ONEPIECE1057 preview:"A chaotic world! Where are Luffy and co heading to next?"Hopefully we get a glimpse of the new island in the next chapter 🧐 https://t.co/48jrLASPfd

Nevertheless, fans seem fairly pleased with the issue overall. Even those with criticisms regarding Yamato, Hiyori, and other aspects of the issue, seem pleased that the Wano arc is over.

One Piece Chapter 1057 will officially release on Sunday, August 21.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

