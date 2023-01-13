How to earn berries in One Piece Odyssey

Berries, the currency in One Piece Odyssey that's used to purchase a variety of in-game items, is easily one of the game's most crucial resources. While exploring the island of Waford and going through the optional content, players will organically earn a large amount of berries to spend on accessories, recipes, ingredients, and more.

For those looking to earn even more money, there are a number of different methods to help them gather a lot of berries fast and relatively early. Much like any other action role-playing game, berries in One Piece Odyssey serve as the primary resource to purchase upgrades and useful items to make the party stronger and more efficient in combat.

Fortunately, earning berries in One Piece Odyssey is a straightforward process, but it may be slightly difficult to get started, especially if players are unaware of the berry-earning sources on the island of Waford. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily obtain berries in One Piece Odyssey.

Useful methods to easily earn berries in One Piece Odyssey

Berries can be earned through a few different methods, ranging from completing the many side quests littered across the island of Waford to selling unnecessary items and resources. Here's a list of every method that you can use to easily earn berries in One Piece Odyssey:

Combat

Bounty Hunts

Side Stories (Side Quests)

Nami's passive abilities

Treasure chests

Selling accessories

End-game farming

Combat

Participating in regular as well as boss battles is one of the easiest methods to earn extra berries as well as XP, which is required to level up the party. The tougher the battle, the better the payout will be upon successfully defeating the enemies. Fighting enemies two to three levels higher than your party's is the best way to earn bonus berries and XP in One Piece Odyssey.

Bounty Hunts

Participating in Bounty Hunt missions is a great way to earn berries, alongside XP and some cool exclusive rewards. It should be noted that you won't earn the total amount of bounty posted on the Bounty Hunt; instead, you will receive only 10% of it. As such, it's advisable to pick Bounties with the highest payout, since they'll allow you to earn more berries and better rewards.

Side stories

As you go through the main story quests, you will automatically unlock a number of optional content, i.e., side stories. Completing these side stories is a very good way to earn some extra berries as well as rewards that will help you throughout your adventure on Waford Island.

Nami's passive abilities

Effectively using Nami's Thief skill can be extremely useful in earning bonus berries during combat and boss fights. Furthermore, the Cat Burglar has another passive skill that allows her to scout enemy camps, ruins and even cities for berries. Using both of her passive skills during combat as well as general exploration is a good way to earn extra berries in One Piece Odyssey.

Treasure chests

There are a fairly large number of random treasure chests that players can find while exploring Waford island. Generally, these chests contain berries, recipes, ingredients, and other consumable items. Scouting a previously unexplored area using Nami's passive skills is a great way to find these hidden treasure chests.

Selling accessories

Looting treasure chests, completing quests, and defeating enemies will net players plenty of resources and accessories of varying rarity. While most of these resources and accessories are useful during the early portions of the game, the low-quality purple and gray accessories will quickly become irrelevant in the later sections of One Piece Odyssey. As such, selling these lower rarity accessories is a great way to earn some extra berries.

End-game farming

Farming in One Piece Odyssey is absolutely optional, considering that you'll earn a hefty amount of berries by simply completing the main story quests, exploring the island, and participating in additional activities. However, players looking to unlock almost everything in the game will find farming berries in the game to be extremely beneficial.

Presently, there are two areas in particular where players can earn plenty of berries by defeating enemies: the New Royal Plateau area in Dressrosa and the Sky Tower in Waford. As both of these areas have mobs of high-level enemies, you can defeat them to earn lots of berries as well as XP.

While you can earn berries organically as they go through the storyline and explore the island of Waford, it may take you some time before you earn enough to purchase some of the game's most useful upgrades and items for your party. Berries are also tied to one of the game's trophies, titled Savings Savant, which requires you to earn at least 20,000,000 berries.

