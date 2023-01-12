One Piece Odyssey trophy guide - How to unlock all achievements

One Piece Odyssey is an expansive new JRPG from Bandai Namco, and it takes players through some of the most memorable stories of the anime. As you control the Straw Hat crew, you’ll be battling enemies, uncovering treasures, and recovering your stolen powers. However, this also means you’ll no doubt be unlocking trophies and achievements.

Throughout your time in One Piece Odyssey, there are 51 trophies to unlock, and thankfully, none of them require difficulty changes. There are also no multiplayer trophies, so players don’t have to worry about frustrating, hard-to-get online-only trophies.

Trophies you need to complete One Piece Odyssey

When it comes to trophies in One Piece Odyssey, most of them are pretty easy to collect. The basic, non-secret trophies can all be unlocked by simply playing the game.

If you’re taking the time to swap characters and use their world abilities (Sanji's Cook’s Nose, et cetera), you can easily get the trophies built around those. When a character notifies you of something, that's the time to swap and look around.

Treasure Sensor can be a challenging trophy to get, but only if you overlook some of the locked treasure chests. Eventually, you’ll be able to unlock the Red Treasure Chests you see throughout One Piece Odyssey. Many of the trophies, however, are gained simply by doing something a lot of times.

If you save Bond Arts for boss fights, it will take a very long time to unlock the trophy for that, Bond Battler. Use them often because it’s easy enough to recharge your Bond meter. Perhaps the hardest trophies to get, though, are finding all 99 Yaya Cubes and the various cubes for the Straw Hat Pirates. Those cubes are everywhere in the world.

Thankfully, the Straw Hats used the least amount of overall in-game time - Brook and Franky - have fewer than anyone else to unlock.

Trophies in One Piece Odyssey

Odyssey Master: The Mark of a True Adventurer

The Mark of a True Adventurer High Leveler: Got everyone past level 70

Got everyone past level 70 Pit Stop Pro: Cleared all side stories

Cleared all side stories Bounty Hunter: Turned in all bounties

Turned in all bounties Certified Fray Fixer: Cleared all Memory Links

Cleared all Memory Links Top Cook: Made all recipes

Made all recipes Trick Ball Whiz: Made all Trick Balls

Made all Trick Balls Treasure Hunter: Opened all the locked treasure chests

Opened all the locked treasure chests Battle Master: Won 300 battles

Won 300 battles Chapter 1 Cleared: Cleared Chapter 1

Cleared Chapter 1 Journeyman Cook: Made 10 recipes

Made 10 recipes Trick Ball Beginner: Made 10 Trick Balls

Made 10 Trick Balls Chasing Champion: Fused 30 accessories

Fused 30 accessories Craft Enthusiast: Fused 5 accessories

Fused 5 accessories Jewelry Master: Made an accessory with 4 effects

Made an accessory with 4 effects I smell an adventure!: Cleared 10 side stories

Cleared 10 side stories Journeyman Hunter: Turned in 10 bounties

Turned in 10 bounties Fixed a Fray: Cleared 5 Memory Links

Cleared 5 Memory Links Party Animal: Had 30 parties

Had 30 parties Collector: Collected 99 Yaya Cubes

Collected 99 Yaya Cubes Cube Collector: Luffy: Collected 50 of Luffy's cube fragments

Collected 50 of Luffy's cube fragments Cube Collector: Zoro: Collected 50 of Zoro's cube fragments

Collected 50 of Zoro's cube fragments Cube Collector: Nami: Collected 30 of Nami's cube fragments

Collected 30 of Nami's cube fragments Cube Collector: Usopp: Collected 40 of Usopp's cube fragments

Collected 40 of Usopp's cube fragments Cube Collector: Sanji: Collected 40 of Sanji's cube fragments

Collected 40 of Sanji's cube fragments Cube Collector: Chopper: Collected 30 of Chopper's cube fragments

Collected 30 of Chopper's cube fragments Cube Collector: Robin: Collected 30 of Robin's cube fragments

Collected 30 of Robin's cube fragments Cube Collector: Franky: Collected 20 of Franky's cube fragments

Collected 20 of Franky's cube fragments Cube Collector: Brook: Collected 6 of Brook's cube fragments

Collected 6 of Brook's cube fragments Savings Savant: Obtained a total of 20,000,00 berries

Obtained a total of 20,000,00 berries Bond Battler: Activated 20 Bond Arts

Activated 20 Bond Arts Singular Strike: Did more than 10,000 damage to an enemy with a single attack

Did more than 10,000 damage to an enemy with a single attack Gum-Gum Trocket: Traveled with Gum-Gum Rocket 100 times

Traveled with Gum-Gum Rocket 100 times Iron Door Slicer: Cut 20 doors with Zoro's Door Slice

Cut 20 doors with Zoro's Door Slice Usopp's Slingshot: Used Usopp's Shot 100 times

Used Usopp's Shot 100 times Archaeologist's Appraisal: Robin collected 20 items with Archaeologist's Appraisals

Robin collected 20 items with Archaeologist's Appraisals Cook's Nose: Sanji collected 25 items with Cook's Nose

Sanji collected 25 items with Cook's Nose Treasure Sensor: Nami collected 25 items with Treasure Sensor

Nami collected 25 items with Treasure Sensor Franky Skywalk: Built a bridge 10 times with Franky Skywalk

Built a bridge 10 times with Franky Skywalk Victor: Won 50 battles

Won 50 battles Escape is Victory: Ran from three battles

There are also a few secret trophies to unlock in One Piece Odyssey. Most of them are chapter completion trophies and are kept secret to hide the game's length. However, there are a few that revolve around combat.

Challenge Enemy Conqueror requires you to defeat all powerful challenge enemies at least twice, and you will also receive a trophy on your first defeat of these powerful foes. Other than that, every other trophy in the game is easy to see and find.

Secret Trophies

Challenge Enemy Conqueror: Defeat all the powerful challenge enemies twice or more

Defeat all the powerful challenge enemies twice or more Final Chapter Clear: Cleared the final chapter

Cleared the final chapter Challenge Enemy Beginner: Defeat one powerful challenge enemy

Defeat one powerful challenge enemy Chapter 2 Clear: Cleared chapter 2

Cleared chapter 2 Chapter 3 Clear: Cleared chapter 3

Cleared chapter 3 Chapter 4 Clear: Cleared chapter 4

Cleared chapter 4 Chapter 5 Clear: Cleared chapter 5

Cleared chapter 5 Chapter 6 Clear: Cleared chapter 6

Cleared chapter 6 Chapter 7 Clear: Cleared chapter 7

Cleared chapter 7 Chapter 8 Clear: Cleared chapter 8

Players might also overlook the Escape is Victory trophy in their One Piece Odyssey playthroughs, especially if they never run from battles. The game is not especially difficult, so players might overlook this in their quest for a Platinum trophy.

The One Piece Odyssey trophies are not especially difficult to gain, either. Some require deep exploration of the game, but with a keen eye, you won't miss any of the cubes. Especially the Yaya Cubes, if you break all the containers you come across.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes