Top 5 secret achievements to get in Inazuma in Genshin Impact

The new Inazuma region in Genshin Impact has tons of achievements hidden within. Most of them can be unlocked by simply doing world quests and defeating enemies under certain conditions but some require players to have a sharp observation.

Genshin Impact's achievements generally have a compelling story attached to them, which rewards five Primogems upon completion. Sometimes, players can also get rare treasure chests during the story. Treasure chests in Inazuma hold a lot more value now as they are a major source of Electro Sigils which in turn can be exchanged for precious rewards from the Sacred Sakura Tree. The article mentions five such secret achievements in Genshin Impact that give considerable rewards upon completion.

5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact Inazuma update

1) Oh, The Humanity!

While traveling through Inazuma, players must have encountered a wounded Samurai on Nazuchi Beach who will be surrounded by some enemies. A quest named "The Fate of a Fighter" will automatically start with a cutscene when players go near the shipwreck at Nazuchi Beach. Players need to defeat the surrounding enemies and help the Samurai with a few other tasks to complete the quest.

The Fate of a Fighter quest location (image via Genshin Impact)

Completing the quest is the easy part, but there is a sequel to the quest that is hidden. To unlock the second part of the quest, players need to clear all the enemies surrounding the shipwreck. After finishing them off, a diary page can be found at the top of the shipwreck which will lead to a location in Jakotsu Mine.

This is the final stage of the quest in which players need to defeat some more enemies at the marked location. After finishing off the enemies, the secret achievement "Oh, The Humanity!" will unlock along with 40 Primogems.

2) Paimon's Lucky Day! and Just My Luck...

A Fortune Slip game was added to Genshin Impact with the Inazuma update. It can be easily overlooked as none of the quests mention it. Located just beside the Sacred Sakura tree, the Fortune Slip game involves drawing a random slip from a wooden box which will have a message predicting players' luck in the game.

Fortune Slip game location (image via Genshin Impact)

The Fortune Slip can have various types of fortunes but only the extreme ones have secret achievements attached to them. Players will get the "Just my luck..." achievement if they draw a "Great Curse" slip. Drawing a "Great Fortune" slip will unlock the "Paimon's Lucky Day!" achievement. Only a single Fortune Slip can be drawn per day so players need to try their luck everyday to unlock both the achievements.

3) Rest in Peace

This achievement requires players to solve all the "Touch the Sword Hilt" puzzles in Inazuma. These puzzles involve electrified swords which need to be touched with Electrograna. Players will encounter some samurai enemies in the process which they need to defeat.

All Touch the Sword Hilt locations (image via Genshin Impact)

Ten such puzzles exist across Yashiori Island in Inazuma. Solving all the "Touch the Sword Hilt" puzzles will unlock the secret achievement called "Rest in Peace."

4) A Hollow Soul

To unlock "A Hollow Soul" achievement, players need to pray regularly at an "Outsider Shrine". The shrine is located beside the Serpent's Head and will have a samurai nearby.

Outsider Shrine (image via ZaFrostPet)

Players need to interact three times with the shrine each day for three days. Every day, players will get an Exquisite Chest till the fourth day, when they need to defeat the samurai to unlock the hidden achievement.

5) Rise and Shrine

All shrine locations for Rise and Shrine (image via Genshin Impact)

This is another secret achievement involving shrines, and it seems like Genshin Impact has deeply explored the Japanese culture in Inazuma. This one is quite simple and doesn't involve any combat. Players just need to interact with 5 shrines to unlock the achievement "Rise and Shrine".

Edited by Siddharth Satish