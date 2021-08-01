Fortune slip in Genshin Impact: What it is and where to find it

There is a secret item in Genshin Impact that can predict a player's fortune in the game.

Genshin Impact has added a ton of new features with the 2.0 update. Along with the new characters and mechanics, there are many hidden features in the new Inazuma region. Fortune Slip is one such hidden game that players may have missed during their adventure in Inazuma. The process involves pulling a slip randomly which will have a fortune message written on it. Based on this message, players can predict their luck and might unlock two secret achievements.

How to use Fortune Slip in Genshin Impact

The Fortune Slip game is located near the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. An NPC named Gendou Ringo resides in a stall right to the Sacred Sakura Tree. To get a Fortune Slip, players need to interact with the "Fortune Slip Box" option, which will draw a random slip by shaking the Fortune Slip Box.

Fortune Slip game location (image via Genshin Impact)

The Fortune Slip will have a coded message which can be deciphered by Gendou Ringou. The Fortune Slip is then decoded, and players can now check the whole message going to their inventory.

Deciphering Fortune Slip ( image via Genshin Impact)

Fortune Slip in Inventory (image via Genshin Impact)

The Fortune Slip can be found in the "Quest" section of Inventory. Players can click on the "Read" button at the bottom right to check what fortune they are blessed with. The Slip will have one of the following types of fortunes:

Great Fortune

Good Fortune

Modest Fortune

Rising Fortune

Misfortune

Great Misfortune

Curse

Great Curse

Players will get the "Paimon's Lucky Day!" achievement if they draw a "Great Fortune" slip. Drawing a "Great Curse" slip will unlock the "Just my luck..." achievement.

Rising Fortune slip (image via Genshin Impact)

Only a single Fortune Slip can be drawn per day. Obtaining both "Great Fortune" and "Great Curse" for the achievements is pretty rare, so players should not forget to draw a slip once the server resets.

Do Fortune Slips favor luck in Genshin Impact?

Some players have reported their luck being boosted in the gacha banners after drawing a Great Fortune slip but it's merely a coincidence. There is neither any correlation nor any official confirmation of Fortune Slips affecting the luck in Genshin Impact.

AAAA FINALLY A FULL CON NINGGUANG 😭😭💫

I drew the Lucky Fortune Slip before pulling 1 on Standard banner 🥺 and there she came 🤧🤧#GenshinImpact #Ningguang ⚜️#原神 pic.twitter.com/oZv92E2L6R — Kujuo Magistrate (@Ajlexandria) July 30, 2021

Even if players get a "Curse" or a "Great Curse" slip, they should not be disappointed, as Genshin Impact has a remedy for that too. Players can hang their bad luck fortune on the "Fortune Slip Hanger."

Fortune Slip Hanger (image via Uriel Draconis)

The whole Fortune Slip game is based on a real-life ritual in Japan called "O-mikuji." According to the ritual, the bad luck will get transferred to the Slip Hanger if the slip is hung upon. Anyway, players should take this as a fun activity and not expect any difference in luck within the game.

