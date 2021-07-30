How to complete Fate of a Fighter quest in Genshin Impact: Step-by-step guide

The Fate of a Fighter quest in Genshin Impact has a pretty compelling story about a wounded samurai.

With the 2.0 update, Genshin Impact introduced a plethora of quests in the new Inazuma region. Along with two Archon Quests, players also get 26 new World Quests which have very generous rewards.

The Fate of a Fighter is one such world quest in which players have to help a wounded samurai in some fights. Quest rewards come with a total of 85 Primogems so they better focus on the article to not miss any of them.

Guide to complete the Fate of a Fighter quest in Genshin Impact

To unlock the quest, players first need to complete the Archon Quest "Act II Chapter II Act II: Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow". The Fate of a Fighter quest can now be triggered by going to the wrecked ship on Nazuchi Beach.

Players can refer to the following map for the exact location of the quest.

The fate of a Fighter quest location (image via Genshin Impact)

Step 1: Start the quest by reaching the marked location

The Fate of a Fighter quest will automatically start upon reaching the marked location. A cutscene will be played showing a Shogunate Samurai surrounded by some enemies.

Players need to rescue the samurai by defeating the enemies.

Shogunate Samurai surrounded by enemies (image via PrimeraEspada91)

Step 2: Assist the samurai in clearing out a pirate camp

After defeating the enemies, players have to interact with the samurai whose name is Inaba Kyuuzou. Inaba will reveal his injuries and will ask for help to clear a pirate camp on a nearby island.

The location of the pirate camp will be marked on the map and will have some Nobushis and a Kairagi.

Step 3: Deliver 12 Naku Weeds to the samurai

After finishing off the pirate camp, Inaba will ask for another favor to collect 12 Naku Weeds to heal his wounds. Players can refer to the Naku Weed farming guide for the exact locations in Genshin Impact.

Step 4: Wait till next day to collect rewards

After giving 12 Naku Weeds to Inaba, players have to wait till 10:00-12:00 the next day to interact with him again. Finally, the samurai will bid farewell and reward them with 40 Primogems, 4 Hero's Wits and 30,000 Mora.

The Fate of a Fighter quest completion (image via PrimeraEspada91)

Step 5: Clear out all enemies around the shipwreck

To trigger the next part of the quest, players have to defeat all the enemies present around the shipwreck. Each location having enemies will also have a letter revealing more about Inaba's lore in Genshin Impact.

After finishing off all the enemies, players can find another diary page at the previous location of Inaba at the top of the shipwreck. The page will mark a location in Jakotsu Mine where Inaba spent his last moments.

Step 6: Defeat the three samurai near Inaba's grave in Jakotsu Mine

Players will find three samurai near Inaba's grave which they need to defeat. This marks the end of the quest and they will be rewarded with another 40 Primogems along with an achievement called "Oh! Humanity."

Also read: Genshin Impact Tatara Tales guide: Step-by-step walkthrough to complete the quest

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul