Genshin Impact Tatara Tales guide: Step-by-step walkthrough to complete the quest

Genshin Impact's Tatara Tales is a week-long storyline that has a lot of rewards to offer.

Genshin Impact released the 2.0 version a while back which has a new region called Inazuma. While traveling through Inazuma, players must have noticed a big area in Kannazuka Island affected by the Electro element. This is the Balethunder effect due to the damaged Mikage Furnace in Tatarasuna. The area affected by it is large and contains few Electroculi and lots of treasure chests but it could not be explored due to the blockade by a protective dome around it. Players can fix that by repairing the Mikage Furnace in the Tatara Tales world quest.

How to complete the Tatara Tales quest in Genshin Impact

To initiate the Tatara Tales quest in Genshin Impact, players need to interact with either Toranosuke or Miyuki at Kujou Encampment. They will talk about the dangers caused by the damaged Mikage Furnace and refer to an inventor from Fontaine named Xavier. Xavier maintains the protective dome which prevents the adverse effects of Mikage Furnace from spreading.

Tatara Tales quest initiation location (image via Genshin Impact)

Upon meeting Xavier, he will ask players to investigate three rifts in the protective dome. The three rifts are the potential breaking spots of the protective dome. After investigation, Xavier will provide a map locating three Kamuijima Canons. The canons are activated by Electrogranum and can break the rifts removing the protective dome around Mikage Furnace.

Xavier (image via WoW Quests)

Kamuijima Canon locations (image via Genshin Impact)

Players need to adjust the direction and elevation of the canon properly to hit the rifts. The southern canon can also be used to unlock Shakkei Pavillion. Shakkei Pavillion is a one-time dungeon in Genshin Impact that rewards 40 Primogems and plenty of other in-game items upon completion.

Kamuijima Canon (image via Genshin Impact)

Xavier will now ask for a close-up picture of the Mikage Furnace. A location will be marked on the map that players need to head towards and take a picture. Xavier will then reward the player with 50 Primogems and will start working on repairing the Mikage Furnace.

The complete repair process is divided into seven quests in Genshin Impact. Each quest will be unlocked each day after the server reset time. Here are all the seven quests from Tatara Tales in Genshin Impact:

Tatara Tales: Priority Investigation

The Priority Investigation part requires players to place beacons in three marked places to gather information. The locations will be marked on the map and will be guarded by the Fatui. This is the first quest in the series and can be completed on the same day but for every subsequent quest, players have to wait for a day.

Placing Beacons (image via WoW Quests)

Tatara Tales: Purification Device

This is the second day in the process and Xavier will be working on a Purification Device now. Players need to give three Crystal Marrows to Xavier for his Purification Device. Crystal Marrows are local specialties in Genshin Impact and are abundant near the Serpent's skeleton on Yashiori island.

Tatara Tales: Data Collection

The third quest requires players to bring back the beacons to Xavier. Beacon locations will be marked on the map. Meanwhile, players can move freely in and out of the furnace area as the protective dome is now removed.

Tatara Tales: Process is Everything

On the fourth day, Xavier will once again ask players to take some pictures of the Mikage Furnace. Players need to head over to the marked locations and take two pictures of the furnace.

Taking a picture of the Mikage Furnace (image via ZaFrostPet)

One location will be exactly below the furnace and the other will be near the forging area. Players need to adjust the camera properly to take pictures of the furnace and the forge respectively.

Tatara Tales: Functional Test

Xavier will now require three Onikabutos to carry out the Functional Test of the Purification Device. In Genshin Impact, Onikabutos are purple-colored beetles mostly found on trees.

Tatara Tales: Final Preparations

For the Final Preparations, players will be prompted to fix some broken pathways near the furnace. To fix the pathways, players first need to gather some wooden planks from the marked locations and place them on the broken bridges. The broken parts will be marked with a glowing symbol so they can be easily found.

Repairing Paths (image via ZaFrostPet)

Tatara Tales: The Last Act

In the final quest, players need to escort Xavier to the bottom of the furnace to perform the purification process. Players now have to protect the purification device from being destroyed by the Fatui. This time, the Fatui will put up a strong fight, so players should be ready with their best team composition.

Using the Purification Device at the bottom of the furnace (image via ZaFrostPet)

After defeating all the Fatuis, a cutscene will trigger, depicting the Furnace being repaired. Players can finally collect those treasure chests and Electroculi in the area without being damaged by the Balethunder effect.

