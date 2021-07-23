How to unlock the Shakkei Pavilion Domain in Genshin Impact

Shakkei Pavilion is a tricky dungeon to unlock for most casual Genshin Impact fans.

The Shakkei Pavilion is a one-time Domain that offers decent rewards for Genshin Impact players seeking to explore Inazuma. Of course, one major advantage of unlocking this Domain is the ability to teleport to it whenever the player wants. However, the Shakkei Domain isn't like most other Domains in Genshin Impact.

Players cannot just waltz in to its location and unlock it normally. Instead, they need to do a small puzzle that involves Kamuijima Cannons. It's a completely new feature where players move the cannon about, hoping for it to be placed in a position that will bombard its designated target.

Unlocking the Shakkei Pavilion Domain in Genshin Impact

The Shakkei Pavilion is located on the south side of Tatarasuna. First, Genshin Impact players need to complete the Tatara Tales quest. The quest itself is pretty easy to follow, as it just requires the player to use three Kamuijima Cannons to blow up some rifts.

These rifts look like large crystalline portals, so Genshin Impact players cannot miss them. To use a Kamuijima Cannon, players should summon an Electrogranum and then activate the cannon. From there, the regular movement options correspond with the movement of the cannon.

Genshin Impact players should remember that the Kamuijimi Cannon fires in an arc, and not in a straight line.

How to unlock the Shakkei Pavilion

This is the spot players should aim to clear up the rubble in front of the Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

After Genshin Impact players complete the Tatara Tales quest, they should head to the small island east of the Shakkei Pavilion Domain. It has a Teleport Waypoint, so Genshin Impact players can get there quickly while traversing through Inazuma.

On this small island is yet another Kamuijima Cannon. There is an Electrogranum nearby, so players should load up the cannon and aim for the spot seen in the picture above. It's easy to miss, especially since players might not notice the crack in the wall from this distance.

The texture looks inconspicuous enough, so it's easy for players to overlook it. It blends in with the rest of the surroundings, and it doesn't help that the cannon can be awkward to operate at times.

If done correctly, players should notice a small yellow twinkle in the background.

The Shakkei Pavilion Domain

At this point, Genshin Impact players just need to go to the Domain to unlock it. There are no additional steps or tricks to keep in mind. The Domain has a unique, almost Edo Japan-style interior, but it should be noted that it's a one-time Domain.

The rewards are basic, but it's still free 40 Primogems plus some ascension materials. The Domain itself is easy to clear through, so Genshin Impact gamers should have no issue doing so.

The main issue with the Shakkei Pavilion Domain is that finding it can be rather cumbersome. It hides behind a regular-looking wall, which means many Genshin Impact players have resorted to looking up guides and videos on how to unlock it.

