How to solve the Serpent Spine puzzle in Genshin Impact

There is a secret door in Genshin Impact that leads to an Electroculus and a hidden treasure chest.

The Inazuma update of Genshin Impact introduced a massive new region in the game. Like every other area in Genshin Impact, Inazuma has lots of secret puzzles and hidden chests that can reward players with some pretty rare materials. One such puzzle can be found at the Serpent's Head on Yashiori Island of Inazuma. The puzzle is guarded by a few layers of iron gates, which are pretty tricky to get past.

How to solve the Serpent's Head door puzzle in Genshin Impact

The puzzle is located underground just inside the Serpent's Head on Yashiori Island, as shown below. There are three levels of gates in the puzzle. The first and second levels will be guarded by a single gate each, and five iron gates will lock the final one.

Serpent's Head door puzzle location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Electro Seelie on Serpent's tooth (Image via WoW Quests)

Upon visiting the marked location, players will notice two Electro Seelies on two of the tooth-like structures. To open the first gate, both the Seelies need to be chased until they stop. This will open the first gate, and an Electroculus can be obtained by descending through it.

Opening the second door in the Serpent's Head puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will now encounter the second gate whose switch is just behind the sidewall. This switch doesn't have a complex mechanism, and players can flip it just by interacting with it.

Solving the Serpent's Head door level puzzle

Now comes the third level, which is the most tricky part of the puzzle. First of all, players need to defeat a Ruin Sentinel present there if they wish to solve the puzzle at peace. The puzzle has five iron doors and five levers to adjust them. The levers can open or close either a single door or multiple doors.

Order of levers in Serpent's Head door puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can follow the order mentioned in the image above to open all five doors without bothering the complexity of the mechanism. They can always reset the position of the gates if they make a mistake in following the order.

Electro Seelie at the corner (Image via Noxxis)

At the bottom-most level, a Kairagi samurai will be guarding a tomb. Players need to defeat the samurai and place a Dendrobium at the tomb. Another Electro Seelie can be seen in one corner protected by an iron gate. This gate is similar to the second gate of the puzzle and can be opened by just interacting with the switch nearby. After opening the gate, the Electro Seelie will be free to guide players to a treasure chest.

