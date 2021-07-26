Genshin Impact Web event guide: How to complete The Heron's Invitation

A new event has been released by Genshin Impact, where players can interact with the character Ayaka and obtain precious in-game rewards.

The new web event is termed "The Heron's Invitation" and requires players to collect gifts for Ayaka. Kamisato Ayaka is the new 5-star character from Inazuma who was introduced with the 2.0 update of Genshin Impact. A dedicated story quest related to Ayaka is already available in the game but requires players to have a high Adventure Rank. This is not the case with the Ayaka web event, as only Adventure Rank 10 is needed to participate.

How to complete "The Heron's Invitation" web event in Genshin Impact

In the Ayaka web event, players have to help Ayaka collect six types of gifts of the highest quality. To participate in the event, players must log in to the "The Heron's Invitation" event page through their miHoYo account.

I have been awaiting our meeting for a long time. "The Heron's Invitation" — The Web Event for Genshin Impact's New Character: Kamisato Ayaka is now available.



Click Here to Take Part in the Event：https://t.co/W0ImBd03kj#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 26, 2021

After logging in, players can see the home page of the event showing Inazuma City. They will find four kinds of shops there, ranging from textiles and restaurants to masks and weapons.

Shops in Inazuma City (image via miHoYo)

Players can click on their names to visit a shop. Each shop will have two operations, one to buy items and one to chat with customers. Clicking on the "Purchase Wares" option will open the buy menu showing the items available. Players can buy items by clicking on the "Confirm Purchase" option without using any currency. Using the "Chat with Cutomers" option will refresh the items in the buy menu.

Operations in a shop (image via miHoYo)

The items in the buy menu can be any of three categories such as ordinary, precious, luxurious, suspicious, and delicious. Genshin Impact players must get the items of the highest quality, which include the delicious and luxurious categories.

Players can refresh the menu by chatting with customers until they get the highest quality item on the buy menu. The chat feature can be used ten times per shop, which also refreshes each day. Items bought can be checked in the Inventory option at the bottom left.

Event inventory (image via miHoYo)

After collecting the six highest quality items, the event will unlock the "Go to Kamisato Estate" option on the bottom right. Players can now interact with Ayaka and obtain in-game rewards such as Primogems, Ascension materials, and Mora.

"The Heron's Invitation" event rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

"The Heron's Invitation" web event will take place in Genshin Impact until August 2nd. In order to get all the rewards, players should try to complete the event before it expires.

