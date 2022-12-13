Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion trophy guide - How to get all achievements

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion has officially arrived on consoles and PC today, which means that there are several achievements/trophies that players can unlock. Interestingly, these are available on all platforms, except on the Nintendo Switch. Players can unlock a total of 51 trophies across the game's storyline, and thankfully, none of them require you to be online.

If you missed something, you have the option of using 'New Game+' to start over and try again. Unfortunately, the game lacks the 'Chapter Select' option that the Final Fantasy VII Remake featured in its release. What trophies can players unlock, and what are the requirements for them? Here’s everything you need to know when you're diving into Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

How to unlock all trophies in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

While Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion has a trophy for playing the game on Hard Mode (SOLDIER of Legend), thankfully, you can cheat your way through that trophy.

Simply play Crisis Core on Normal Difficulty, and right before the last boss, swap to Hard Mode. At that point, you simply have to be strong enough to defeat the final enemy on Hard Mode, and you receive the trophy.

An interesting thing to be aware of in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is that nearly every trophy in this game is missable. The only trophies that players can’t miss are the 'Chapter Completed' trophies. You can avoid doing things like using a limit break, among other trophies.

Perhaps the only other non-missable trophy in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is Got Materia Fusion Down, which requires you to fuse Materia once. Since this is done fairly early on in the story, it’s an easy unlock.

All trophies in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

My Living Legacy: Unlock all trophies

Unlock all trophies Mission Completionist: Completed 100% of all missions

Completed 100% of all missions Divine Rule Broken: Defeated Minerva

Defeated Minerva SOLDIER of Legend: Cleared the game on Hard Mode

Cleared the game on Hard Mode Thanks to You, Zack: Completed Chapter 10

Completed Chapter 10 Overpowered: Deal 99,999 damage to an enemy

Deal 99,999 damage to an enemy DMW Master: Achieved 100% progress for all DMW

Achieved 100% progress for all DMW Genji Equipment: Unlock all of the Genji equipment

Unlock all of the Genji equipment Midgar Full of Flowers: Constructed every flower wagon type

Constructed every flower wagon type Embrace Your Dreams: Cleared the Prologue

Cleared the Prologue He Wouldn’t Betray Us: Cleared Chapter 1

Cleared Chapter 1 We’re Not Monsters: Cleared Chapter 2

Cleared Chapter 2 Angels Dream of One Thing: Cleared Chapter 3

Cleared Chapter 3 Where Did Everybody Go?: Cleared Chapter 4

Cleared Chapter 4 Protect Your SOLDIER Honor: Cleared Chapter 5

Cleared Chapter 5 Did Genesis Really Die?: Cleared Chapter 6

Cleared Chapter 6 I May Abandoned Shinra: Cleared Chapter 7

Cleared Chapter 7 I’ll Come VIsit: Cleared Chapter 8

Cleared Chapter 8 We’ll All Be Heroes: Cleared Chapter 9

Cleared Chapter 9 Prove Your Honor to Me: Performed a limit break for the first time

Performed a limit break for the first time Got Materia Fusion Down: Performed materia fusion for the first time

Performed materia fusion for the first time Limit Break Collector: Obtained all DMW images

Obtained all DMW images Missions Completed: 25%: Completed 25% of all missions

Completed 25% of all missions Missions Completed: 50%: Completed 50% of all missions

Completed 50% of all missions Missions Completed: 75%: Completed 75% of all missions

Completed 75% of all missions Shop Completionist: Unlocked all shops

Unlocked all shops Mail Completionist: Received all mail from all senders

Received all mail from all senders Hero of the Wutai War?: Received highest evaluation from Lazard for Assault on Fort

Received highest evaluation from Lazard for Assault on Fort amblin

Fan Club Aficionado: Joined every fan club

Joined every fan club Master Mako Stone Miner: Prevented the Materia Room from being shut down

Prevented the Materia Room from being shut down Banora Treasures: Collected all items and arrived at Angeal’s house before the Banora

Collected all items and arrived at Angeal’s house before the Banora irstrike

Everyone’s Hero: Saved everyone calling for help during the assault on the Shinra Building in Chapter 3

Saved everyone calling for help during the assault on the Shinra Building in Chapter 3 First-Rate SOLDIER: Defeated all virtual data in the Training Room

Defeated all virtual data in the Training Room Precise Restoration: Achieved 100% recovery with the Mako Recovery Unit

Achieved 100% recovery with the Mako Recovery Unit Of Significant Worth: Judged by Hojo to be a “SOLDIER member of significant worth” in the Fusion Chamber

Judged by Hojo to be a “SOLDIER member of significant worth” in the Fusion Chamber Cell Raider: Checked all cells on the 67th floor of the Shinra Building

Checked all cells on the 67th floor of the Shinra Building Wutai’s Nemesis: Caught all the Wutai spies that had infiltrated Midgar

Caught all the Wutai spies that had infiltrated Midgar Fan Club Savior: Helped every fan club continue their activities

Helped every fan club continue their activities Seven Wonders Expert: Learned about all of Nibelheim’s Seven Wonders

Learned about all of Nibelheim’s Seven Wonders Cage Opener: Opened the path to the Cage of Binding

Opened the path to the Cage of Binding Slicin’ SOLDIER: Cut down every incoming shell

Cut down every incoming shell Master Blender: Blended a perfume with the perfect amount of oil

Blended a perfume with the perfect amount of oil Bingo!: Guessed the exact number in the number-guessing game

Guessed the exact number in the number-guessing game Godlike: Rated to have “godlike speed” in collecting material

Rated to have “godlike speed” in collecting material Shinra’s Squats Champion: Achieved victory against the SOLDIER 2nd Class in the physical fitness test

Achieved victory against the SOLDIER 2nd Class in the physical fitness test Master Infiltrator: Infiltrated the Mako Excavation facility without being discovered once

Infiltrated the Mako Excavation facility without being discovered once Immovable Object: Defeated all enemies in Defense of the Junon Perimeter

Defeated all enemies in Defense of the Junon Perimeter Zack the Sniper: Did not allow a single Gun Bull Head to escape while sniping

Did not allow a single Gun Bull Head to escape while sniping Waterfall Chaser: Collected ten chests coming down the waterfall in the hills of Gongaga

Collected ten chests coming down the waterfall in the hills of Gongaga Good Match for Aerith: Told by Bruno that you and Aerith “make a good couple”

One of the hardest trophies in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 has to be Divine Rule Broken, which tasks you with defeating the game’s superboss. Minerva boasts a whopping 10M HP and can deal 95K damage to Zack with a single hit.

To beat her, you’ll want Zack to have all the Genji Equipment, which requires a significant amount of work. Minerva can be encountered in Mission 9-6-6: The Reigning Deity and is undoubtedly the hardest boss in the game.

Nevertheless, most of these trophies aren’t difficult to unlock, as long as you’re thorough while playing Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Even if you miss any of them, you can go back through a second time on New Game+. This will also work if you want to play through Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion a second time on Hard Mode.

