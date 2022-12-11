10 best PS5 games of 2022

The PS5 is still a reasonably new console, but 2022 was a banner year for the platform. Not every game that came to Sony's flagship console has been impressive, and some have frustrated gamers. Gran Turismo upset fans for its predatory microtransactions, even if the gameplay was fun.

There were so many games that almost made this list of PS5 games. Horizon Forbidden West initially but did not survive the drafts of this list. It is, however, a great game but not good enough to make top 10. Other games that almost made the cut were Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb was a game I played more personally on PC, but it is a remarkable roguelite and deserves more attention than it received. I also had one particularly late entry to the list of the best PS5 games of 2022, but it deserves its spot among the year's greats.

This list is in no particular order. All games featured on this "10 best" list are excellent and worthy of appreciation.

Exploring the best PS5 games of 2022

10) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

I haven't played the LEGO games as I'd like, but PS5's LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is fantastic. This is another game I played more on PC, but I did also experience the console version. Star Wars is one of my favorite franchises, but sometimes, it's taken far too seriously. I love how funny the LEGO games are, and this one packed all nine films into one piece.

With an absolute mountain of characters to play as, tons of beautiful, massive stages to explore, and plenty of laughs, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker might be my favorite LEGO game of all time. This PS5 game is lovely and fun for all ages. You can also play co-op, so it's the perfect holiday game.

9) Stray

Stray is a game I wish I had more time to enjoy. The visuals were so striking, and the notion that I could play a cat in a world controlled by robots appealed to me. Our own Angshuman Dutta could not stop raving about how great Stray was, and it's no big secret why.

It was a beautiful game with a level design that was intuitive and made sense. The protagonist of Stray - the cat - looked, acted, and sounded like a cat. It had a deep story, complex, exciting puzzles, and a masterfully developed video game. If you have a PS5 and this isn't in your library, you ought to fix that.

8) Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Though Tactics Ogre: Reborn might be the hardest tactical game I've ever played - outside of Final Fantasy Tactics fan mods - it's been a genuine joy to play. It brings a level of challenge and replayability that few tactical games before or after have been able to manage. It helps that it's the game that started this whole genre of games.

The original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together arrived a year before Final Fantasy Tactics and by the same producer. It plays amazingly well on the PS5, and most of the updates to the gameplay have made it a more enjoyable experience.

7) Tunic

Tunic is a game you need to have on your PS5. Tunic is an adorable isometric action RPG where you control an adorable fox who discovers the trapped soul of the Heir. The Heir is a legendary hero that, unfortunately, revealed a terrible truth about the world.

While the visual presentation and music are bright and cheery, the story is surprisingly dark - a pairing that I often love. Tunic is a masterclass in storytelling and gameplay design. It's action-packed, without feeling overwhelmed or frustrated.

It's cute and cheerful looking, but something sad lurks beneath that colorful surface. Tunic is not just one of the best PS5 games of the year. It's one of the best games of the decade.

6) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Full disclosure: Borderlands 3 was not for me. The story didn't click, and the gameplay felt regurgitated and stale. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands told a heartwarming story of the lonely Tiny Tina, introduced earlier in the franchise. A lonely girl who just wanted some friends to play with, the game deals with some mature topics.

While not that it isn't also funny. It's considerably funnier than previous Borderlands games, but that might be because of the fantastic D&D-esque setting. The PS5 version is just as good as the others, and it's easily one of my favorite games of the year. I haven't played it in a long time, but it might be time to revisit it.

5) The Last of Us Part I (Remake)

This is a game I did not expect to love nearly as much as I did. I wasn't enamored with the series when it first kicked off, but I didn't give it a fair shake. I reviewed The Last of Us Part I on PS5. The story of Joel Miller, a grieving father with an impossible task thrust upon him, was written authentically.

The way his relationship slowly bloomed with Ellie felt like a movie or a novel. It could easily have been a movie, and many have compared it to one. With the HBO series on the way, it's a great time to go back and give this game a playthrough on your PlayStation.

4) Elden Ring

Surprisingly, Elden Ring dropped the best PS5 game of the year. The PlayStation 5 is where I play the game personally, and while I still have a long way to go before I get good at the game, its cultural impact has been staggering.

Elden Ring has been a runaway success and could be the biggest hit FromSoftware has put out to date. With addictive gameplay and striking visuals, it broke down barriers worldwide. People terrified to play Soulslike games have come to terms with playing Elden Ring.

3) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

My review of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is pending, and while I can't speak to my experience yet, it is easily one of the best games for the PS5 this year. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is a game I did not play, despite owning a PSP while it was at its height.

The way the game tells the story of Zack, a member of SOLDIER who desperately wants to be a hero, is heartwarming and heartbreaking in equal measure. Players go into the game knowing what fate awaits the character, provided they've played Final Fantasy VII.

2) Persona 5 Royal

Once again, Persona 5 Royal stole my heart. It's a lengthy, challenging JRPG, and while I always play with a guide or a plan in place, that doesn't take away how much I love the game. Persona 5 Royal is a game that is best played with a plan - you need to maximize your minutes when making friends and completing dungeons/Palaces.

The cast of characters is memorable, and like many of the games on this list, it takes some very dark turns and brings players to some very real, often morbid places. That's what I appreciate about the Persona series, though. I love tragedy in my storytelling, and Persona 5 couples that with a banger soundtrack and addictive gameplay. If you need a new RPG for your PS5, consider this one.

1) God of War Ragnarok

What more is there to be said that I haven't already said about God of War Ragnarok? Out of the many experiences I've had on my PS5 this year, Kratos and Atreus' story of breaking the chains of the past hit home with me in a way that few games before or since have.

The action was satisfying and brutal and liked it. The story packed a rollercoaster of emotions into my 50 or so hours of gameplay. Character deaths genuinely felt impactful and painful. Every character had emotional writing that made sense. The gameplay was incredible, and the puzzles were solid, but the best part was how the game made me feel. It will do the same for you.

These were the best games of 2022 that appeared on the PS5. The Sony-owned console has more splendid games than this, but this is a sampling of the best should you be looking for a new game for yourself or a loved one.

Poll : 0 votes